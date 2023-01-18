We’re at the first of another year, aren’t we? This was said to me recently, by a dirt girl, who is tired and discouraged by this last year’s production, and I really want to encourage all of you to keep plugging! We can make it!
As I write this, it’s been an unusually cold week, with below zero wind chills. Our pond is frozen. The barn critters don’t want to come out of their stalls. I don’t blame them!
Right now, most plants are sleeping, trying to recoup from an extremely hot dry summer and fall, and now this. Some of them won’t wake up because the stress was too much. Others will struggle. I have a lantana, my favorite annual, which has come back for years, because it’s in a very protected spot. I’m sad to say my hopes aren’t great that it’ll make it through this week’s very frozen weather. And what about my marginal figs?
Making some lists in your garden journal now, while you have time, will help when the engine of plant-life revives.
• Assessment of Plant and Soil Health: Did you notice any problems last year? Die-back, diseased parts, insect damage, lawnmower or string trimmer damage, mulch disease? Maybe you remember a tree “bleeding,” bark pulling away, or strange growths on foliage or branches. What about ones most attacked by bagworms? Are there plants you simply don’t like, have found to be invasive, or have become too big for the space they’re in?
Think about where you want to plant something new or create a new bed: what’s the soil like? Will it support what you’re wanting to plant? Could it benefit from some composted manure, or maybe start a base with cardboard, then organic matter? Is there a spot where nothing will live? Maybe the soil has been poisoned by some toxin being poured there or there may be something buried. Maybe this spot should be turned into a hardscape area or part of a path? I’ve taken such places and changed them with the cardboard, paper, and tons of organics. It takes a bit of time, but it works!
Do you have stumps where trees were cut? Don’t grind them out. Cut them level with the ground and let the roots keep tending the life beneath the soil.
• Things to Purchase: This list should contain every single thing you think you’ll need as well as what you want. It’s just a piece of paper so go ahead!! You might put them in categories of “need” and “want.” Things included might be organic fertilizer, a source for composted manure, plants that are more tolerant of our weather extremes (natives), replacements for things that have died, tools, etc. Those catalogs are a good source of information. If you find what you want in them, find out how they come (potted or bare-root), how big they are at shipping, and how large will these plants be at maturity, what guarantees do they offer, how reputable is the company, when will your order be shipped. Write this info down.
If you haven’t ordered seeds or plants yet, you might want to get that done. Two of my favorites, Baker Creek, and True Leaf, sell out quickly.
• Lust List: These are plants you’ve seen other places that you have yet to buy (or trade for), and friends to ask for cuttings.
• Help List: Keep phone numbers and contacts for people to hire to help, contractors for repair work and sources for large amounts of amenities. Get recommendations from friends.
Let your lists (and your knowledge of your yard) guide you as you move into spring. Much of these things can be started on any day warm and dry enough to work outside. The soil should be moist enough to dig up roots, grind out stumps, cut out dead, damaged, diseased and crossing branches. Most trees and shrubs can be planted anytime you can get them, unless the soil is frozen. Please read and follow instructions on all packaging. That little twig might not seem like it’ll get 30 feet across, but if the instructions say it will, believe it.
Pick the brains of your dirt-folk buddies and share tips. We’ve all got something we can contribute to the wisdom of playing in the dirt. C’mon! Get your notebook!
• A Special Note: Once again, this year, I’ll have plenty thornless blackberry starts, for anyone who wants them. There may be other starts, when I get out there to look. This will be done in late February or March. Please email me, if you do, because it’ll be FCFS.