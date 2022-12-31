This is a requested reprint from an article I wrote several years ago.
This is supposed to be a time of celebration, yet right now there are many who have no celebration in their hearts.
Jobs have been lost, homes are in danger of foreclosure, and there’s no money to buy adequate food much less toys for the little ones. Fear and uncertainty feed the insecurities of families everywhere.
Newscasts say this is the toughest time since 1929, and very few of us have recollection of that time — yet in it all we have so much to be grateful for.
I want to share with you, something I received some years back … something that brought me back to a quiet center. I don’t know who wrote it or how long ago it was written. I hope it can help bring some perspective, some clarity, and maybe a little hope, into a worrisome time.
If we could shrink the earth’s population to a village of 100 people, with all the existing human ratios remaining the same, it would look something like this:
There would be 57 Asians, 21 Europeans, 14 Western Hemisphere residents, 8 Africans, 52 females, 48 males, 70 nonwhites, 30 whites, 70 non-Christians, 30 Christians, 89 heterosexuals and 11 homosexuals.
Six people would possess 59% of the entire world’s wealth and all six would be from the USA.
There would be 80 people living in substandard housing, 70 would be unable to read, and 50 would suffer from malnutrition.
One would be near death and one would be near birth. Only 1 (yes, only 1) would have a college education. One would own a computer.
When one considers our world from such a compressed perspective, the need for acceptance, understanding, and education becomes glaringly apparent.
What about the biggest blessings…the people who have made a difference in our lives? Let’s start with a few questions.
Here is a quiz:
• Name the 5 wealthiest people in the world.
• Name the last 5 winners of the Miss America contest.
• Name 10 people who have won the Nobel or Pulitzer Prize.
• Name the last half dozen Academy Award winners for best actor/actress.
• Name the last decade’s worth of World Series winners.
So how did you do? The point is, none of us remember the headlines of yesterday. These are no second-rate achievers; they are the best in their fields, but the applause dies, award tarnish, achievements are forgotten, accolades and certificates are buried with their owners.
Here’s another quiz:
• Name a few teachers who aided your journey through school.
• Name 3 friends who have helped you through a difficult time.
• Name 5 people who have taught you something worthwhile.
• Name a few people who have made you feel appreciated and special.
• Name a half dozen heroes whose stories have inspired you.
Is this easier? The lesson is people who make a difference in your life are not the ones with the most credentials, the most money, or the most awards. They are the ones who care.
Then there is the blessing of time.
To realize the value of:
ONE YEAR – ask a student who failed a grade…
ONE MONTH – ask a mother who gave birth to a premature baby…
ONE WEEK – ask the editor of a weekly newspaper…
ONE HOUR – ask the lovers who are waiting to meet…
ONE MINUTE – ask a person who missed the last train…
ONE SECOND – ask a person who avoided an accident…
ONE MILLISECOND – ask the person who won a Silver Medal in the Olympics.
THE LESSON: treasure every single moment you have today, because time waits for no one. Treasure it more because you shared it with someone special who makes you smile, encourages you to succeed, lends an ear, and shares a word of praise. Yesterday is history – tomorrow is a mystery – today is a gift.
With just a few variables in numbers, this statement stands as true today, as it did when it was written. Maybe the lesson is to find a humble spot in ourselves, and realize that all humans need the same things, and we’re all on this earth together.
It would behoove all of us to be a bit kinder, give a little more, practice empathy, give gratitude, and more “I love you’s” every chance we get.
Maybe the gift we give each other, should be the very things we secretly long for ourselves. We can make these actions a part of everyday … if we really try.
“Don’t worry about the world coming to an end today. It’s already tomorrow in Australia.” — Charles Shultz
———
EDITIOR’S NOTE: Sherrie Ottinger’s column The Garden Gate normally appears in each Wednesday’s Accent section.