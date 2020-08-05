I just put fresh sheets on our bed, still warm and as slick and flat as if they’d been ironed, just as I remember.
I used to hold clothespins up in the air, three at a time, for Mama or Mamaw, whichever was hanging out the wash. I loved the rustling of the cloth, the breeze pushing the sheets against me, the sounds of the birds in the branches above my head. They took the pins. I reached up three more. Oh! How I’d love to do that with them once more!
So I hang the sheets out on my line and imagine them there. Oh, yes, I have a great dryer, but I’ve never found anything I love more than the smell, the feel, the essence of outside that I get when I hang clothes out. I can see Bays Mountain in the distance, a huge cornfield in the valley below, the ducks taking a lazy swim on the pond out back and the goats dozing in the shade. Goldfinches dart and dip above me and the scalded lawn crunches beneath my feet.
Where has this little once-a-necessity, now-a-novelty, gone? Not many stores even carry real clothesline, a pinbag, or sturdy pins like Mamaw had. And what about strong clothesline poles? In a time when everyone is running scared of every germ, bacteria and virus, I find comfort in the healthy things about line-drying my wash. Besides whitening whites, the sun’s rays are a disinfectant, killing many unseens that can be harmful. Airing out rugs and mattresses, pillows and comforters is a great alternative to trying to stuff them into the washer.
I’ve heard some negatives: pollen, bad smells, mold spores, faded colors, angry neighbors and homeowner’s associations, and limited space. I’m not going to address all these but what I will say is that “necessity is the mother of invention” … And let’s bring back basic things that work! Electricity isn’t free, for most of us, and when it’s already too hot inside and out, it only makes sense to utilize the sunlight, rather than heat up the house so you can cool it again. I have allergies and asthma, and environmental sensitivities, but I use what is naturally available as often as I can, in spite of the weaknesses. And as far as fading? How many clothes do you keep until they’re worn out anyway?
Beyond drying sheets and towels, what can the summer sun do for us? If we’re fortunate our garden will produce abundantly. No one can eat it all. We love to share but you can only share so much zucchini and tomatoes! When the abundance rolled in at Mamaw’s house, out came the big cookie sheets. Everything that was ready was sliced and laid out on those sheets then set in “dryers” — i.e. old cars in the field, working cars and trucks, the roof, and any other place she could find to dry the slices.
She strung whole green beans onto thick quilting cotton thread, in about 3’ lengths, and hung them in the attic to dry. When apples were ripe, the same thing happened to them. Oh! The smoky flavor and chewy texture of those dried meals! Peas and beans were allowed to go to seed and we shelled and dried them as well.
Mamaw came from a hard upbringing and she knew how to use what she had. This is a wonderfully creative saving that we need to recapture. And look at the savings on the electric bill!
I know people like to think we’re “far more advanced” than all that, but I’m here to tell you that survival skills never go out of style. Life is funny, strange, ever-changing, and very unpredictable. Who would’ve believed, last year, that we’d be in “lock-down” this year?! In a flash things can change in ways we never imagine. So having some functional basic survival knowledge isn’t a bad thing.
If you have someone in your family who knows how to do these awesome tasks, learn from them! It would be great to know for sure that things are going to be “regular” again. But we don’t know, do we?
Don’t live in fear, but function with practical knowledge. Food. Water. Air. These are our needs to survive. How to get and keep them is the set of skills we want to acquire. All the rest can, and will, wait. And don’t forget to treat everyone the way you want to be treated … because we’re all here together.