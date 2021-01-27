“$95.00 for a shovel???” was the question flung in my direction, when I was asked about my well-balanced, stainless steel, perfectly sized, ever-sharp essential tool.
“Well, some people spend big bucks on a watch or purse or car. I choose to spend big bucks on a tool I’ll never have to replace,” was my answer.
If you’re a tradesperson, in any craft, you know the value of great tools. They can reduce time spent on one project, increase performance/precision, instill confidence, and more. You can buy from very good grade to very poor, and the value is in how one sees the purchase — a tool for a lifetime of use vs. a tool that will need to be replaced every whipstitch. And the re-purchases add up in dollars. A heavy-duty wheel barrow with a steel frame = expensive, or a light-weight plastic one that can’t haul a load of rock = cheap in more ways than one. The heavy frame that will carry many loads dependably is worth every dollar. Before you purchase, ask yourself what you’ll be using the tool for and for how long. Maybe you just need to borrow or rent one.
Gardening tools are available everywhere, but they’re usually not the greatest.
Let’s talk about some things to look for on the label. Heat-treated or steel-tempered tools will last. Stainless steel (heavy gauged) won’t rust and keeps a good edge. It should fit you, not be too heavy or bulky. The handles on assembled handtools should be strong, no splinters or knots, not loose in the joints. Fiberglass or composite handles are OK if they’re truly heavy-duty.
What’s essential is individual to each dirt person (in this case) but some are universal: a shovel that is round-tipped with a handle that fits you; a flat-edged spade; a sturdy lawn/leaf rake; a “hard” or leveling rake; a hoe; a trowel; a two-edged hand cultivator; a bulb drill; a dandelion probe; and of course, a great wheel barrow. Another must-have for me is a linoleum knife for cutting ornamental grasses. There are the pruners as well, and I love my FELCO #2 and the ones made by STIHL. They’ve performed well for years. Yes I could’ve gotten less expensive ones at the big-box store, and replaced them after a year or two. Wise purchase, right?
What about watering tools? Don’t stop at the cheap hoses. Buy the best non-kinking, heavy duty one you can find and get the length that is best for you. Sometimes it’s better to have two that you can connect if you need to, than to have a long one you have to drag everywhere. Get a nozzle that has several settings including JET so you can blast pests off of plants. It should feel substantial/weighted, have an easy grip, smooth flow control, and a clear “click” when changing settings. Soaker hoses are a must for hot, dry areas. They’ll save you on time, water, and backache. I love my 2-gallon galvanized ones – again, not cheap – and I use smaller heavy-gauge PVC buckets for the critters. Having a rain barrel near where I water makes it easy to use smaller containers that don’t weigh as much.
And what about the big item – the lawnmower? I have a great little push-mulching one, for trimming, but I love my riding mower! I wish I were young enough to do livestock and rotational grazing to keep the grass clipped, but I’m not, so this is my bent toward modernization. I got the best mower for the money spent. It does all I need it to and it starts on the first try. It’s cleaned between mows and my sweet hubby maintains it (I’m hard on mowers!!). The heavy-duty deck has never been lower than the highest setting – about 5” – and we keep the blades sharp. I could’ve gotten a much less expensive piece of equipment, but I really believe in buying for the long-term use.
Maintenance is key to the long life of any equipment, whether it’s a pair of by-pass pruners, a wheelbarrow, or a mower, taking care of the moving parts and replacing worn out ones is part of good stewardship. If you have good tools, have they been serviced (i.e. cleaned, sanded, sharpened, oiled, tightened, repaired) for this spring? If you’re in the market for a new tool, don’t stop at the “economy” rack. Buy the best you can afford.
C’mon, daylight’s a burning and winter won’t last forever!