I get so many great tips and ideas from readers and friends, so I thought I would spread the love!
One of my favorites came to me from a special fella, Don Jackson, who happens to be a prolific “sweater.” Wiping all that sweat running into your eyes takes a lot of time and can dirty a pair of glasses in a hurry. Don wondered if using an incontinence pad would work. He taped one to his head with masking tape, and no more drowning! It catches every bit of that waterfall, then can be discarded. Hides well under a hat too!
GREAT WAY TO START CUTTINGS: Get two clay pots (preferably, although other draining-type pots will do), one about 14-16 inches across and one about 4-6 inches across. Find a dappled (morning sun, afternoon shade) sun spot in the landscape to sit the big pot because you’re not going to want to move it. Fill the big pot roughly half full with play sand, then level it. Set the small pot on the sand. Its lip should be slightly above the lip of the large pot. If not, add more sand to bring it up. Set the small pot in the center, on the sand, then fill in around the small pot with the sand until its level with the pot lips. Settle the sand with a misting spray from the hose, making sure the sand becomes thoroughly saturated. Finish by filling the small pot with water. Place dowels dowels or skewers in the sand to act as tent-poles.
You’re ready for cuttings! I love starting shrubs, and this is a great way to do it. Dip your cutting into root stimulator. Make a hole at least 2 inches deep into the sand and snug your treated cutting into the hole. You can put many cuttings into one pot. When finished, place a clear plastic bag over the whole thing, resting it on the tent-poles. Check it every day, making sure the small pot stays filled with water. You won’t water the sand again because the water wicks through the small pot and keeps the sand moist. Leave the cuttings until you see new growth. I leave them even longer. When I’m sure they have good roots I move them to their own pot and soil.
RESEEDING ANNUALS: Lots of annuals readily reseed, but there are some that folks usually don’t think about reseeding. Pansies, petunias and other prolific bloomers are pretty easy. When you deadhead or trim these plants, put the trimmings and heads back into the pot with the flowering plant. At the end of the growing season, when you’d normally throw them away, prune them all the way back and place the trimming into the pot. Sprinkle a bit of new soil mix onto the trimmings, then set the pot into the garage or basement to overwinter (I like to put the pot into a paper bag before wintering).
STARTING A NEW GARDEN: What a chore, the old-fashioned way! I simply can’t anymore. The solution: Decide the location and size. Put down heavy black plastic with exact dimensions, then weigh it down on the edges with pegs, stakes, bricks or whatever you can find. It needs to be pinned to the ground tightly, all the way around. Doing it in the summertime is great because the sun will “cook” the area thoroughly, killing all vegetation and seeds under the plastic. Leave it at least four weeks — the longer, the better. When it’s removed you can plant right away — no tilling or sodding. To keep this new bed relatively weed-free, mulch well every year. You can put down newspaper or cardboard as underlayment, which helps retain moisture and regulate ground temperatures.
QUICK PLANTING HOLES: Whether it’s trees, shrubs or flowers, a bulb auger will do the job. Get a strong one because you’ll need to wallow out the hole sometimes. The auger will be attached to your drill — an electric one would be best for this job. Of course you can’t dig a 2-foot hole for a big plant, but smaller root balls can be accommodated.
Got some good ideas? Please send ‘em to me, so I can share them with your neighbors.