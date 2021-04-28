Boy, I tell ya, as the old farmer said to me, “It just gets intrestinger and intrestinger!”
I agree. I guess you could call us pioneers of sorts because we’re all traveling on at least one patch of “new ground.”
One thing that isn’t new, and is a comfort for dirtfolk like me, is the freshness of spring. Something about all the shades of green, the cacophony of birdsong, the buzz of the first tiny pollinator — these are sounds of life. They all speak of possibilities, a fresh start, and maybe things will be ok.
There’s something about sticking the shovel into moist soil, then bending down to pick up handfuls, break open the clumps and watch the wigglers frantically struggle to get away. It’s the smell of earth — the place that supports all of life — and knowing I might be able to grow a tomato, a pepper, some lettuce or cucumber. I can watch the figs, blueberries, and blackberries develop, and not care how many the birds eat. It’s life!
I’m sure by now you dirtfolk have your seedlings growing or know where you will get some. I only grow a few veggies. Most of them I give away, and I know where I’ll get my 3 or 4 tomato plants and peppers. I’ll start my cukes, squash, beans, and tender herbs after Mother’s Day. Why’s that my preferred time? Let’s back up just a bit. Plants are like people and they like what they like, so it’s the grower’s job to know what conditions the plant they are going to grow (which will produce nourishment for them) does best in.
I know people who buy the first tomato plants they see at the big-box store, and they’re sure they’ll be ahead of everyone with tomatoes. Not true! Oh, they can plant them if they wish, keep them very protected from frosts/freezes, and fuss over them, but they will not get the jump on the person who knows that in order for a tomato to not damp off, stunt or die, the soil needs to be at least 55-degrees, and clay is cold a long time. Tomatoes — all nightshade veggies — are called warm season crops for a reason. I’ve watched tomatoes, planted after the soil temp is right, quickly pass up tomatoes that were much older. So, in our area, Mother’s Day is D-Day.
Things to remember
Read labels. Don’t dig in mucky wet soil; you’ll make bricks around the roots. Know what your family will and won’t utilize, and grow accordingly. Unless you have a veggie stand, in which case, grow, grow, grow! Don’t plant hot and mild peppers, or any other similar crops, close together because they may cross-pollinate. Different melon and squash varieties will do this and you’ll grow some maybe not-so-tasty items. Good thing is the chickens and goats will eat them!
Tender annual herbs make a good groundcover under many bigger veggies such as tomatoes and peppers, and you need groundcover. Herbs need a good haircut about every two weeks. If you don’t use it that fast, dry or freeze it for later, or give it away. I don’t need all that I cut off so I sprinkle it in the chicken house and goat barn, where some gets eaten and some is crushed underfoot, which makes things smell fresher. I also lay it back on the ground under my plants as green manure and mulch.
I practice no-till or low disturbance of the soil. I use cover crops and tons of mulch, i.e., cardboard, newspaper, all kinds of household paper, food scraps, all the waste from the barn stalls, old hay or straw. I pile it on and try to maintain a thick covering all season. Not only am I moderating soil temperature and moisture, and keeping weed pressure at bay, I’ve also added to the life and diversity of the essential underground web of exchange.
How do I take care of weeds or insect attacks? I use soap, baking soda, cooking oil, hot and smelly dried herbs. I allow the predator insects to do what they will. I squish a few tough ones. I hand pull weeds, which isn’t hard when you have a good covering on.
Do me a favor: try to kill less, this year. Life was here before you or me and it all has a purpose. Stay away from anything with “icide” on the label. It’ll take time for your piece of earth to feel the difference but it will. Are you up to the challenge?