Wow! First, I want to say thank you, to all the faithful readers of this column.
I’ve had several very sweet emails, and calls, saying how much they look forward to the column, and how much they’ve learned. Also, I’ve entertained a few.
I’ve had several from folks who are new to East Tennessee, and feel a bit overwhelmed by our “red clay.” Welcome, ya’ll! I just want you to know that you’re the reasons I write The Garden Gate. To know that I have touched you, in some way, makes it worth it, for me.
T. Massey, Greeneville, regaled me with a story of his youth, and a weed-appreciator in his childhood.
G. Turnipseed, Greeneville, wrote about his first exposure to no-till gardening, and about a town where he came from, where the “locals” mispronounced the name. This was in response to my preference for correct pronunciations.
Another one, from T. White, Greeneville, concerning slugs eating her seedlings. Unfortunately, there will be slugs and bugs and critters who want the plants we grow.
I’m not in favor of poison, period, but there are a few deterrents that might be effective. Clean natural wood ash can be sifted over the plants and a ring of ash around the base can repel. The ash has sharp edges and slugs tend to avoid that, because they’re soft. Ash tends to “sweeten” the soil so be sure you don’t use it around acid-loving plants.
Another good one is DE, or diatomaceous earth. It’s a powder of pulverized ancient crustacean shells. Buy only food grade, and don’t be downwind when using because you don’t want to breathe it. Like ash, DE is sharp and slices into the soft parts of slugs. If it gets onto other insects, it gets into their joints and under their wings, causing them to dehydrate and die. Protect the pollinators by applying in the evening after they’ve gone to the hive, because it’ll kill them as well. It’s non-poisonous and won’t affect the pH.
J. Jenkins, Greeneville, asked about mowing off bulb greens, when they’re finished blooming. You can, but it’s not a good idea. The green acts as a solar panel, collecting sunlight, and creating sugars that feed the bulb for next year. When they begin to turn tan/brown, they may be cut off. If the bulbs are naturalized, and growing in the lawn, try to mow around them until they’ve finished their job.
TOMATO PLANT ADVICE
Several questions, from various people, about tomatoes, so I’ll just cover the answers. Plant tomatoes a deeply as you can, but first strip off the leaves up to the top two sets. Bury the plant all the way up to those leaves.
Another good way is to plant them laying in a trench, up to the top leaves. The tomato stem will root all along its trunk, and theoretically, this horizontal planting will develop more roots and produce better. I’ve done both and noticed no difference.
Do not overhead water tomatoes! Wetting the leaves is inviting fungal and bacterial problems, and you’re going to deal with those, soon enough. Having the soil surface mulched will also help keep soil-borne diseases at bay. Water at ground level only. Don’t over/under water. Be consistent.
Blossom-end rot is not lack of calcium in the soil, but lack of calcium getting into the plant … so it’s a balance of nutrients and soil activity that makes the difference.
Pruning is recommended, but not required. I like to remove any leaves touching the ground, again, just to prevent early disease issues. I have been known to pinch out suckers and remove competing leaders, to increase airflow and sunlight penetration. When a plant is so crowded with leaf-growth, the interior of the plant can’t get enough sun to produce, so thin if you wish. As the summer progresses, keep diseased leaves cut out, to prevent early losses.
If you smoke, wash your hands well, before handling your tomato plants, for any reason. Tobacco mosaic is a common disease of tobacco and other nightshade plants, such as tomatoes.
That’s a few tidbits, but feel free to experiment on your own. That’s how we learn, and Nature rarely has hard-and-fast rules, except for us to respect and care for the soil beneath us. Without clean air, clean soil, and clean water, life on this planet will cease. I really think it’s high time we realize we are PART of Nature … not separate from her.