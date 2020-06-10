Boy, the great questions keep coming!
I’m hearing about lawn fungi and diseases, soil bugs, weeds, mowing height, keeping up appearances, and more, so I’ll try to cover a bit of each in a few words.
Mowing height: keep the blades (sharp) at 3 ½”-4.” Mowing higher helps build a stronger root system and it shades out weedy plants. Taller turf helps regulate soil temperature and moisture levels. A deeper root system captures rain and allows it to sink into the ground instead of running off and carrying away nutrients.
Remember, lawns are not natural. We created them. Nature doesn’t encourage monocultures. It’s much healthier for the soil, the turf, and sub-soil life, to have diversity in the lawn. Clovers, different grass cultivars, even broadleaf weeds, give something back to the production of soil life that a single species can’t.
What will the neighbors think? It really doesn’t matter as long as you keep your yard up. History shows that bad things can come from being motivated by someone’s opinions. If what you’re doing isn’t working, why keep doing it? Stop, wait, observe and assess. Now, move in a direction toward better information.
Thinking of plants in terms of a growing life is much more helpful than thinking of them in a negative word – weed – given credence by humans only. Nature isn’t a vacuum. It’s always changing. We humans are the ones who try to give everything a name and characteristics, which we expect to remain unchanged. Nature isn’t listening.
If you look at the history of plants you’ll find their cultural usefulnesses, thru the centuries, have changed over and over. A plant of great value, for food or health, may now be considered a great point of frustration to a greenskeeper. The plant is the same and can perform the same benefits. Human nature followed another fad. Who told you that clover was a weed? I say be careful what you relegate to the weed-bin. You might just need it one day.
Diseases: we don’t live in a sterile environment. In fact, if we did we would be dead right now. We humans need bacteria and fungi to live. So does the soil and all the life in and on it. The action of fungi around the roots is what encourages plant roots to take up necessary nutrients and water. That’s right, you aren’t feeding the plants when you fertilize; you’re feeding fungi! Subsoil life breaks down old stumps and downed wood, leaves and lawn debris, dead animals, rocks, metal, and any other organic material you can think of. Without this bunch of hard workers we’d be drowning in our own waste!
Hmmm … so why do we put chemicals out, to kill that which we need to feed the plants … which feed us? Why do we feel we need to kill that which we don’t understand? Try a different mindset. Think of the life under your feet, as much larger than the life above ground which we can see. Using proper planting procedures and ongoing care will help with reducing diseases and pests. Plants that are healthy and strong won’t succumb to the onslaught of abundant pests, which we’ve created with indiscriminate use of chemical warfare.
How’s that, you ask? Chemicals kill all. The “good guys” are much slower to recover in numbers, than the “bad guys” are, so the “bad guys” manage to stay ahead of the curve. Help yourself by learning all you can before you act.
How does one deal with perceived disease and pest problems, if not with chemicals? First, stop expecting instant results. It took time to get the ground in the mess it’s in and it’ll take time to repair it. Be patient. Follow good soil health principles and practices. Be patient. Start returning to the soil every time you take something, even if its coffee grounds or banana peels. Did I say be patient?
If you’re feeling overwhelmed, figure out why. Do you need a teacher? Are you wrongly motivated? Have you not figured out where your groceries come from? Are you opposed to breaking an honest sweat?
Ask yourself: what if there were no grocery stores, or convenience foods? Kinda scary!