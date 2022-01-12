HAPPY 2022! At least I think we’re all HOPING for a HAPPY!
Some of you have asked me to explain some of the words I use when discussing plants, so today, and next week, I’ll go over the basics, and I hope to encourage you to do your own investigation into the living world! We grow up hearing and learning other people’s biases, even when it pertains to nature. If Dad hated snakes, so did you. If Mom was “deathly allergic” to poison ivy, you saw no value in the plant. Guess what? We’re grown-ups and we can learn the meaning, uses, and values of the world we depend on for sustenance. Do you breathe, eat, drink? Then it’s time to get to know some of the inhabitants of your world. These words are a jumping off place, and I hope you dive in, head first!
TILTH — refers to the condition of the soil, especially when dealing with planting and growing. Some of the things considered when determining tilth, are the formation and stability of particles of soil (clay, sand, loam, etc.), moistness of soil, compaction of soil, and how this all co-mingles (aggregates or sticks together) to make a viable base for growing things.
If soil is too “sticky,” it could be an abundance of clay particles, or too much water. Clay tends to be cold as well, so seeds may rot before germinating. Roots may have a hard time penetrating. This might be considered soil with poor tilth. Improving drainage, and adding loam (rotted matter), will, over time, improve the overall health of the soil.
TURGOR — this word means how rigid a plant’s stems are. A plant with good turgor (a.k.a. hydrostatic pressure) will have overall better health than one with a flimsy stem.
Think of it like a balloon, being filled with water. The more water, the sturdier the balloon. Plant stems are like that. Loss of turgor will cause a plant to wilt, and it may even die. This can be due to disease, pests, soil conditions, lack of adequate ground cover to prevent loss of moisture. Moisture leaves plants quicker on a very warm day, especially when the ground is “naked.” The larger the leaf on the plant, the faster the moisture transpires (loses moisture to the air). This is a great place to consider cover-crops, and no-till practices.
SCARIFY — There are seeds which have very hard exoskeletons (outer shells), which protect the germ (where life is in the seeds). In nature, these seeds lie dormant in the seed bank (down in the soil) several years before that outer shell softens enough to allow the seed to sprout. Examples of those seeds are beans, okra, nasturtium, milkweed, morning glory, etc.
Mechanical/artificial ways to weaken the exoskeleton are sandpaper, file, tumbling with grit, soaking in water. Other ways seeds may be scarified in nature are to pass through the gut of an animal.
One of the most unusual examples of this method deals with one of the most expensive coffee beans in the world – kopi luwak. This coffee “cherry” is eaten by a little Asian civet, is basically scarified in its gut, and excreted. A VERY interesting story if you care to look it up. My question is, who was the first person to decide they wanted to make a beverage out of poop?
STRATIFY - some seeds need a cold period (cold or chill hours) before they will germinate. In nature, if they fall to the ground, and there isn’t a long enough period of required cold time, they will just continue to lie in the seed bank until conditions are correct … may be a year or so, for some.
Tomato seeds require very little to germinate. They’ll even sprout inside a tomato that’s too ripe. On the other hand, bugbane, butterfly weed, daylily, and many more, need a certain number of chill hours, and it varies, depending on the species. Most bulbs, corms, and tubers also require chill hours, with tulips being the longest. A tulip and narcissus need at least 12-16 weeks of temperatures at/below 40 degrees, if you want blooms! I stratify my seeds and bulbs in the bottom drawer of the refrigerator. Some people have a root cellar or cold garage or basement they might use. You’ll need to read about the particular seeds, bulbs, etc., you’re trying to stratify, so you’ll have growing success.
Pretty cool words, don’t you think? Let me hear your thoughts!