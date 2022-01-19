What’s the difference between a grass and a shrub or tree or flower?
MONOCOTYLEDONS — or monocots, as they’re referred to by plant folk, refers to any plant in the grass-like family, the seeds of which contain only one emerging seed leaf, or cotyledon. There are over 60,000 plants in this group, including all grasses, orchids, palms, tulips, amaryllis, daffodils and more. There are other cool characteristics of monocots you might want to become familiar with.
DICOTYLEDONS — also known as a dicot, meaning the seed embryo leaves emerge in a pair. Most trees, shrubs, garden plants, and flowers are in this family. They typically have taproots and about half of them have woody stems. I’m sure you can name a bunch of this branch!
Again, there are so many neat facts about both of these. I encourage you to do a quick search and read a bit more. Plants facts are powerful!
Here’s another fascinating pair of words that I feel you’ll be interested in …
ANGIOSPERMS — plants that produce flowers and have their seeds enclosed within a fruit. They’re also the largest, most diverse plant group, and more than 300,000 species … about 80% of known plant species. They make up the most important source of food for all life. Examples are easy: fruits, vegetables, grains… and just about everything we eat!
GYMNOSPERMS — 1,000 species in this amazing group. Seed-producing plants that includes conifers, cycads, Ginkgo, etc. They do not: produce flowers, fruits, and don’t have an outer covering around their seeds. Their name actually means “naked seeds.” Pollination is by the wind. Their leaves are usually tough, scaley, or needle-like. Sound like any plant you know? How about pines, yews, cedars, spruces, and firs?
Reminds me of Christmas trees. When I grew up, in the foothills of the Cherokee National Forest, we had cedar trees for our Christmas. Folks go out and pay good money for cut pines, spruces, firs. I’m curious why that isn’t done today, when there’s an abundance of them growing all around us, for free!
The chemical world decided they wanted to be in control… of everything, and the quickest and most lucrative was through chemical inputs. That includes, but isn’t limited to, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides … and everything else ending in “icide.” For this post I’m going to stick to the two easiest to define.
SELECTIVE — a herbicide that is chemically designed to kill only one kind of plant, such as a monocot or dicot. Herbicides applied to a lawn, for instance, will usually kill only dicots. That would be any broadleaved plant. I strongly recommend you read every word on a bag/bottle of herbicide before you apply it. I think you’ll be shocked and surprised at the warnings on the labels, and the lists of plants you shouldn’t use this product near. Did you know that trees and shrubs are dicots? And when you use these chemicals in the root-zones of these plants, you’re actually slowly poisoning them? Yes, those beautiful big oaks, the spring beauties, the rhododendron family, the beds of bulbs, and perennials, and more.
NONSELECTIVE — again, an herbicide, only this time it kills everything. Which brings me to my burning question: why do humans feel they must control everything? I strongly recommend that you always read every bit of a label on the container of any poison, before you open the top. If you’re going to use a poison, which will affect all of life downstream of it, we are ALL responsible to KNOW what we’re doing, and the consequences.
My suggestion: redefine what you classify as a “weed.” Learn that plant’s place in the biology of your land, and what it does that’s beneficial. Stop worrying about what the neighbors think, and pay more attention to what nature is telling you. Learn. Unlearn. Change your thinking.
I want to recommend a wonderful, helpful website. You’ll find others who are looking to follow nature’s lead in all things soil related. Take the time to learn, while winter is on us, and outside work is slow. The website is understandag.com There’s no better time to relearn plants and their value to our existence. Weeds? Or food and medicine? Think about it!