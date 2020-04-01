Do you remember being “pranked” – or pulling pranks – on April 1st? Boy, I do! And I did! Some of it was fun and some was downright embarrassing. Did you ever stop to think where that little holiday came from? Because, everything comes from somewhere!
Also called “All Fools Day,” it’s been speculated that it dates back to 1582, when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar, as ordered by the Council of Trent. Most follow the Gregorian calendar currently, which is 13 days ahead of the Julian calendar. The Julian calendar put the New Year on March 25 during Holy Week. The Gregorian calendar switched New Year to January 1. Some folks were slow to respond, or didn’t even know of the change and continued to recognize the “old calendar,” and thus became laughing-stocks … and the butt of jokes. The fun and games, at the mercy of someone else, still goes on today. Have some fun and act like a kid! Prank someone!
Now, to a serious matter …
I’ve said before, if all humanity disappeared tomorrow, Nature would do just fine. If Nature goes away, humanity will quickly die.
Where do we start when it comes to protecting our food source? It is a toss-up between healthy soil and pollinators. Both are in grave danger. Over 30 years ago a tiny fellow came to the U.S. The varroa mite. He had a preferred host: the honeybee. As with so many things, we humans didn’t take the threat seriously until it was almost too late. Currently it’s estimated that 100% of honeybees are infected with this virus/disease carrying mite, and it’s killing them by the millions. Millions! These mites attach to the upper back of the honeybee when it’s an infant. Like a giant pancake it feeds off bee blood while injecting viruses continuously.
Of course as we have done since the end of WW II, we have thrown plenty chemicals at this mite, with the results being effective continuous mutations. And of course we add insult to injury by liberally dousing all agriculture in pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, killing everything except the target. We’ve reduced habitat, toxified pollen and food sources, as well as the water. We’ve killed the fungi too … and now we find out that fungi may be the saving of the honeybees?
I challenge each of you to research this further. Paul Stamets, a micrologist in Washington State, accidentally discovered something very promising in the cure of the bee pandemic. He’s partnered with Steve Sheperd, an entomologist at Washington State University, in this amazing research.
Eighty-one billion honeybee hives exist in the world. Thirty-one percent of our food depends on these lil guys. Don’t you think it’s time to listen to a very possible solution?
The following links on YouTube will intrigue, and excite you, on behalf of our very necessary pollinator. Listen as Paul Stamets explains why mushrooms are effective in killing verroa mites, protecting them from viruses, and so much more. (youtu.be/Y_lqIUlON1s youtu.be/TZPkCozuqM8 youtu.be/mG5jLJFD7OA)
I’ve also said before that the honeybee isn’t the only important pollinator. It just happens to create an amazing golden product that does so many wonderful things. Other pollinators need to be encouraged and respected as well. The list is actually pretty long and you’d be surprised what some of them are. All manner of bees and flies, bats and birds, mammals and about anything that is attracted to a bloom, all have the capability of pollinating plants.
In some countries the natural pollinators have been so devastated that the humans have to hand pollinate every bloom to get a crop! Can you imagine hand pollinating every apple, cherry, almond, cucumber, bean … and the list goes on.
What can we do? Learn about what kills pollinators, what they need to survive, what habitat you can provide and what plants you can grow to encourage them to stop off in your yard. This isn’t a new topic but we’re often so far removed from where our food comes from that we don’t connect that bumblebee we just swatted, to a vegetable on our table. Or the plants that fed the animal that gave its life so you could have a nice meat with your vegetables. Connection of everything to everything else is real, whether we decide to accept it or not. We are responsible for learning, respecting and teaching, if we aim to live healthy lives.
As are our pollinators, so are we humans.