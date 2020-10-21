I know. You have been to the “big-box” store and bought a bunch of whatever they have that’s beautiful now, and you don’t know where to plant it, right? First rule: Don't buy on impulse. Have a plan.
It’s not necessary to have a big garden to have something that makes a statement. One plant can do that. And a repeated planting isn’t boring, especially if the plant is resilient and prolific.
Color isn’t reserved for spring. Fall can be as colorful, and the color can extend into winter. Shrubs, trees, and even annuals can keep your landscape awake and smiling.
Some choices: crabapple, bloodtwig dogwood, Siberian iris, smokebush, cotoneaster, several evergreens. Don’t forget blueberries; they make a beautiful ornamental show and produce fruit as well. They do great wherever azaleas thrive. The annuals are old standards, especially pansies and Johnny-jump-ups.
Don’t forget to pinch off every bloom when you plant. Yes, they’ll come back and be stronger. There are also ornamental cabbages and mums. Whatever you choose don’t forget that they need care, even in the winter. Water is a big need. Winter air is much drier than in summer, so watering is necessary.
A vegetable garden needs a “sweeter” soil. You can put down untreated wood ash sparingly, or dolomitic, pelletized lime at 40 inches per 1,000 square feet. Organic sources of alkalinity take awhile to become available to the plants and winter application is perfect. I use no-till methods in the garden. Mine is established so when the garden is finished I cut the stalks/stems, leaving the roots in the ground, then chop up the stalks/stems and spread them on the garden to rot. Over this I put a thick (6 inches plus) layer of old hay, and barn waste from the goats and chickens. If I’m going to plant winter greens I plant through the layer, otherwise I’ve “put it to bed.”
How about mulch that was applied to beds in spring? Fluff it. Break it apart, crumble and re-use it. Most commercial mulches become water resistant if they ever completely dry out.
Once you’ve got it broken up, soak it well and don’t allow it to become dried out again. Keep wood-based mulches about 12 inches away from woody stems or trunks to prevent disease and insect attraction; like a finger that’s been left in a bandage too long, the woody “skin” of the tree will rot if covered. Mulches that are safe to use close to trunks are pine straw, leaf mulch, and large chunked bark. The finer mulch is shredded, the more compacted it can become.
How about inorganic mulches, like pebbles, stones and rock? There’s a place for this kind of application, and it’s usually not around living plants. One good exception that I know of is a friend’s yard. The foundation of the house is mulched with egg-rock and planted with different grasses. Their lives are so busy, not much time for yardwork, and it works for them.
Life, in my opinion, needs nourishment, and rotting matter gives that to the soil, thus organic mulch. Stones are great in wet-weather swales, ditches, pond edges, Zen gardens, and as flourish or specimens, but not as the mulch, unless it’s a path. Rubber mulch may be useful as a playground or pathway covering. Otherwise, could we just use stuff that rots, please?
Do I need to water in the winter? Yes. Winter air is drier than any other time of the year, usually, so plants lose more moisture through the leaves (called desiccation) by winter winds, and out of the roots. After October, traditionally the driest month here, rain should be adequate to take care of that, but if it’s dry for an extended time, water.
Plants depend on building a strong immune system thru the growing season, to keep them healthy through winter, and any other stress-time — a lot like people, don’t you think? All living things need nutrition, water, and lots of TLC. Unlike us, they can’t go get it. Part of being a good steward of the land is knowing what is needed and providing it.
You didn’t know you were going to have to take care of the plants? Maybe a condo, where someone else tends the plants, would be a better choice for you. Plants are part of the value of a piece of land. Our planning, planting, cultivating, culling, feeding, watering, and making good choices are part of being a title-holder. We decide if we will improve or neglect.
Keep that in mind as you set each root-ball into the good southern soil of east Tennessee.