This month you should be in full preserving mode. Canning, freezing or drying, there’s nothing better, when the wind blows cold — it’s hard to believe but it will! — than your very own preserved food. You know where it came from, how it was grown, and who preserved it.
I didn’t grow a lot of annual veggies this year but I have friends who’ve had bumper crops, and they share. We love eating the freshness! Some of our favorites are all the berries. It won’t be long until the figs start to ripen, and peaches at the farmer’s markets are delicious! We love frozen fruit with yogurt, chopped nuts, and flax meal.
Harvesting early in the day, and at the peak of ripeness, helps retain the flavor and nutritional value. Only harvest what you can work that day. Produce begins to break down and lose nutrition as soon as it’s harvested, so work it quickly. Tomatoes should never be refrigerated and apples shouldn’t be kept next to anything you don’t want ripened quicker, such as bananas.
As you’re picking tomatoes, pinch off any tiny green fruit, to give the energy to the tomatoes that will make it before cool weather. Continue to remove blighted fruit and foliage as well, but put it in a different “rot” pile than the compost so you don’t continue the problem. Harvest herbs before they “bolt” (go to seed), and the earlier in the day, the better the flavor. If you want the herbs to continue to be harvestable, give them a regular haircut, about every 2 weeks all season, to keep them from bolting. You may also be getting some melons, and a few winter squash. Store the squash in a cool, dry place, and enjoy and share the melons.
Pull up spent or dead plants and large weeds to open up space. Now’s the time to decide if you are going to grow any cool-tolerant crops and prepare the ground that’s opened up and ready. Replenish the soil that’s worked hard all summer with some organic fertilizer or manure and soil conditioners. Plant peas, some bean varieties, lettuce, greens, and whatever else that’s interesting. Remember that days become shorter in late summer and vegetables will grow more slowly, adding time to the “expected days to maturity.” It’s also usually a dry time so watering is essential for success.
If you’re a traditional gardener you may have decided that your garden is in desperate need of rest and replenishing. Clean up and remove debris as plants finish, composting everything you can. When the garden is empty, work in dolomitic pelletized lime – not quick lime. Add any organics such as leaves, grass clippings, compost, etc., and work it all in.
Stretch clear, heavy-duty plastic over the whole garden and weight it down with stones or whatever will hold it secure. This will stay in place until next fall, during which time the ground will be “solarized.” Seeds, disease, perennial weeds, pests…anything that’s under the plastic will be killed by the sun. Through this resting period, only uncover enough space to bury remains from cleaning fish, or to add compost, then cover it again. When it’s uncovered next fall, the ground will be renewed, ready for “green manure” (i.e., cover crop) to be planted.
I am a regenerative gardener so my soil is never naked. First, the chickens and ducks will finally have free access, so they can clean up what’s left. Then it’s my turn. I put down cardboard, and all manner of paper — great way to recycle! — then cover it with old straw, the clean-out of the chicken and goat stalls, composted sawdust, and whatever else that I can find to rot. I pile it on as deep as I can manage.
Having roots in the ground is vital to life in the soil, so besides my perennial crops — asparagus, blueberries, blackberries, figs, garlic, herbs — I’ll plant a diverse winter mix of seeds; kale, chard, and other greens that are tolerant of winter. Some of these we can eat off of, but my primary reason for planting is to feed the soil.
When harvest time comes, I know we’re headed toward a much-needed rest, and to enjoy the fruits of our labor. I’ll also enjoy digging into the stack of books I’ve not found time to read, and maybe even do a little paper crafting. Our 4 seasons come and go every year. I hope I’m a bit wiser each time the cycle completes!