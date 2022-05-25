Why do the soils need healing? Don’t they take care of themselves?
As with the human body, if the ground, the water, and the air are receptors of toxins and pollutants, continuously and without regard to health, then they become sick, weakened, and unable to restore themselves.
Modern humanity has treated the planet like a chemical dump for nearly a century. The cumulative effect is what we’re dealing with today. What’s the cumulative effect? It’s an event that’s produced by something happening over a long period of time. The toxins, at the beginning of the event, don’t show signs of the damage done, as it will when the ability to contain the toxins is gone.
So, in the beginning of conventional farming, and synthetic fertilizers, and mechanical implementation, the initial signs were positive … or at least not negative. I suppose one could blame some of this on ignorance, or science hadn’t uncovered certain truths. I mean, there was a time when cigarettes were prescribed by doctors as cures for lung problems, as well as other issues.
With the invention of tractors, conventional farming took off like a rocket, and just kept going. Bigger, better, more modern, and an assumption that production would be greatly enhanced, began to overshadow the possibility that Nature had always had a better way. Now we know that conventional farming has probably not produced any more food, and certainly not as nutritious a food, then family farms would have. Sad.
Who came up with “no-till”, “no-dig”, gardening? It’s been used throughout agricultural/agrarian history. People observed Nature, and followed the example. You won’t find any place where Nature has ripped the ground open, over and over. Technically, credit has been given to several men between the 1940s and 1970s, but there are others, such as Ruth Stout, who have unofficially contributed to, and taught no-till gardening practices. The benefits of no-till far outweigh those of tillage, and are not hard to find, if you look. Today, there are so many great examples of successful, healthy, no-till gardens and fields.
Nature doesn’t leave the soil bare, the way tilling does. Nature will quickly put in plants that hold the soil in place, with roots that open up deep pores to receive the rain, and mine deep nutrients.
The soil is alive with fungal and bacterial communities, as well as vital insects. The web of life beneath our feet is far larger than the life on the surface of the planet. Our lives truly depend on that underground world, and yet we’ve done everything we can to kill it! Makes sense, right?!
No-till gardening is a way to simulate Nature’s covering and lack of disturbance. There are several ways to go about beginning a no-till garden, and my recommendation is to start it in the fall, so winter wetness, and underground activities will break down the organics – rotting stuff – and have it ready for spring gardening.
Can you start now and be ready for spring? Yes, but don’t expect a lot the first year, unless your base soil is already good. Solarizing the soil for 2-4 weeks can start the process. This will kill everything green and some seeds as well. When you uncover it, you’ll have a big wilted spot.
Cover it with several layers of newspapers or cardboard, be sure to overlap, so no ground is left uncovered. Top with 4-6 inches of composted manure or topsoil, then a thick layer of old rotted hay or straw. In our area, that layering will take up to 6 months to acclimate and begin to break down.
Safe planting for us is the week after Mother’s Day, in May, and you should be able to make holes for your plants and seeds, easily. This layering will continue from now on. I add new rotting matter as often as I can find it. I also bury my scraps in the garden, to rot.
You’ll notice a change in your soil’s tilth and smell, the second year, and each year thereafter, it will only get better. Fall/winter start: once the area is covered, top it with 4-6 inches of composted manure, good topsoil/garden soil, then a very thick layer of old hay, or straw. Throughout the fall and winter, you can continue to add whatever organic matter you can come up with, such as shredded leaves, pine needles, grass clippings.
Questions?