How dull and lifeless our food would be without herbs and spices. I have first-hand knowledge of this, because my taste and smell left me over a year ago. How I miss them!
Great cooks know how to take a plain potato and make it fabulous with the right pinch of this or that. Have you ever wondered what the difference is between herbs and spices? Let’s get to know our flavorful friends a little better.
- The distinction between herbs and spices is a bit foggy and can vary depending on whom you ask. A good rule of thumb is as follows: spices = bark, roots, stems, etc.; while herbs = leaves spices = tropics… while herbs = more temperate climates spices = black, brown, or red, with bold flavors while herbs = green, and have subtle flavors.
Herbs and their healing properties are big business and everyone knows about them. Almost any kind of herb can be found at the local grocery, from fresh to dehydrated, from powdered to teas, but nothing beats the flavor, and satisfaction that comes from growing your own. Herbs – a term applied to plants used as aromatics – are used for flavorings, beverages, pesticides, deodorizers, aromatic decorations, and on. I bet you know someone who has used an herb poultice to help cure something.
As a garden plant, herbs demand very little for what they give. They want a sunny, well-drained location, so if you have mostly shade, you will be disappointed in an herb garden. The six hours or more, of direct sunlight, is what helps them produce the essential oils which give them the flavors we love. A gentle slope, with a sandy soil, is ideal. You can work in a little soil amendment to give the soil some tilth, but herbs need very little fertilizer, especially during the growing season. Too much food and the plants get long and leggy, and it can reduce their flavor and oil production. Growing them in containers works well, as long as they get the sunlight and aren’t overwatered. They will also need to be watched for disease and insects, and misted regularly.
Starting the herbs from seed isn’t difficult, and I do this with basil, parsley, dill, and others. I like to buy my lavender, mint, thyme, oregano, sage, as small plants. I may only want one or two of a species, but in several varieties, so planting a lot of seeds would be a waste.
Snipping and clipping is an important part of successful herbing. They can be used in cooking from the very first snip. They may be dried, or frozen, for later use, as well. Herbs need to have a “haircut” at least every week or so, to prevent them from going to seed. The essential oils seem to be most flavorful early in the season so this is a good time to harvest for drying, and harvesting early in the morning catches the oils at their strongest. As the sun becomes hotter, the chemistry changes in the plant and the potency diminishes. For the best flavor from the plant: pick the flowers when they are half open, the stems and leaves before the plant flowers (essential oils are strongest then), and seeds when slightly hardened.
Drying herbs should not be done in the sun. One way to dry is to put a brown paper bag over the top of a “bouquet” of herbs, bunch the bag against the stems, and then tie it all together, leaving enough string to suspend the bag of herbs from a nail. Hang them upside-down in a cool, dark place until dry. Crush the bag together, breaking the dried herbs into pieces, then pull out the bare stems and compost. Pour your dried herbs into a sealable container and enjoy. Drying can be done in a low-temp oven if need be.
I love what herbs offer at the table but I enjoy them just as much sprinkled throughout my gardens. Their colors are vibrant, their forms are pleasing, their fragrance floating on a breeze is delightful, and they require so little care for all this. They attract vital pollinators and beautiful bug-eating birds. They can be used for calming tea, soothing medicines, juices, ointments, and so much more. No wonder so many of us make ample room for a little of each of our favorite herbs, in every flowerbed!