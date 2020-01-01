Did you know the hardest thing to change is our thinking? Our mindset? Our prejudices? How did we start thinking, feeling, believing, and acting the way we do today? Hmmm …
I believe it starts with what we’re exposed to as children, followed by impressions of people we look up to, traditions, education or lack of, successes and failures. Later in life is when the “rut” hits. We tend to fall back into that which we feel most comfortable, supported, and what requires the least from us. Unlike some “old sayings,” I believe you can teach an old dog new tricks — if the old dog is willing to change.
I have a tradition of my own on each New Year. It’s called reflection – pausing and thinking about where I’ve been, what I’m satisfied with and what I want to change as I move into new, fresh territory. As I look back today, I’m embarrassed and appalled by some of the things I’ve taught and done, concerning the earth, which I now know are wrong.
Why? I taught from what I knew, what I learned, what I thought was the best information. It was — for that time — but I’ve since learned better. I can’t go back and correct those mistakes but I can teach what I now know to be truth, to the best of my knowledge and experience.
Here goes …
Whether we agree or disagree, our planet and its inhabitants are in danger. Climate change isn’t a myth or a joke or a snake-oil-salesman product. If one is willing to read, study, search, the facts don’t lay too far beneath the surface. I was amazed at the story of the Titanic – the unsinkable ship. It sank. While it slowly slid beneath the waves the orchestra played on deck! Instead of trying to help rescue others, or save themselves, these humans played their instruments until they drowned. This is a fine picture I see all around me when I listen to folks talk about global warming and climate change. They’re making fun, scoffing, and ignoring all the hard signs. All the hype has been conjured by “the government,” “know-it-all scientists,” etc.
Oh, they don’t like the frigid, hard winters, the early springs, the excessive rainfall or drought, or the extreme heat in summer, yet they refuse to investigate further. It’s not comfortable, not convenient, or would require they come up out of the rut.
We’re breaking “extreme” weather records more rapidly each year. Things we see in our own back yards are only a tiny speck of what’s going on all around the planet, and yes, it affects you and me. The polar caps melting, the permafrost in Antarctica, the rising sea levels, the desertification of more and more soil, the intensity and duration of storms, and so many other things that are being documented and tracked all serve as the “canary-in-the-mine” … but the miners were willing to listen.
Do you and I have a hand in this? Can we do anything to make things better? If so, where do we begin?
I think the place to start is in understanding what these classifications, words and reports mean. What are “climate change,” “global warming,” “extreme weather events,” ozone thinning, carbon and water sequestration? And what the heck is “regenerative agriculture?”
Good questions! I sense a desire to learn, to explore, and to find a way to help.
What I’d like to do in this column for 2020 is to make these terms easier to say, “Oh! I didn’t know that!”
No matter how old or young, no matter how long one has farmed, maybe or never put a shovel into the soil, no matter how lost one may feel in these subjects — we all have some important things in common. We all eat, drink, breathe, and we’d all like to have these things as clean and simple as possible. We all hate disease.
I propose that we learn together how we affect our world and how we can directly make a difference this very day.
You’ve begun by reading past the parts that made you uncomfortable. You’ve begun to wonder if I’m right, and if I am, why. Thank you!
Whether it’s a garden, your lawn and landscape, tending fields, grazing and pasturing your livestock, or just having a pot of flowers by the back door, you can make a difference.
Let’s begin together, shall we?