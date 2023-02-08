“How do I start?” is a question that often comes up, especially in the winter, when I run in to new-dirtfolk-wanna-be’s.
I’ve heard old-timers say things like, “How could you not know this?” My thinking is, we all started as newbies at one time. And I was so grateful for the patient, kind mentors, who weren’t afraid to start at the beginning for me.
First, what do you want to grow? Is it a full garden for many plants, or are you limited on space? Is your growing space in the sun? Veggies need at least 8 hours of direct sun a day, to produce. Does the area drain well, or is it heavy, boggy soil?
Clay is the native soil of this area, and if it wasn’t properly cared for through the years, it’ll be difficult to grow in-ground this year. No worries! You have options! Raised beds and containers can be used. If you don’t have money to build a raised bed or buy containers, you can create one. Raised beds can be made out of pieces of concrete, big chunks of firewood or logs, old bricks — anything that you can make a “box” with sides at least a foot high.
We used old tractor tires when we started our garden here, because the garden soil was really abused and tired. I also had an old bed-frame that works well as a root crop bed. Containers are a really good choice, if you live in an apartment or condo, or if your movement is restricted. They can be placed by the back door or on a patio, as long as they get good sun. I actually have an in-ground garden, raised beds, and containers that I grow in. The in-ground has improved a lot in the last six years, but I still can’t grow root crops in it.
It’s February. Do you have time to prepare a raised bed for growing before its time to plant warm-season veggies? The safe date for planting here is the week after Mother’s Day in mid-May. You do have time, if you can start right away on building the soil.
After your border is set in place, put a thick layer of newspapers, shingled onto each other, all over the ground, inside the box. I use whole sections, open out. You’ll probably need to wet it, to keep it from blowing away. This next step will need to be sourced, and available now. Find someone who has barnyard waste – that’s urine-soaked and poop-covered bedding material – or composted manure. Try to use product that comes from a barn/farm that doesn’t medicate livestock. There are plenty farmers who will load your truck with their old piles. If you don’t have a truck, as a friend, or hire someone to haul it. There should be a layer of about a foot of this, on top of the newspapers. Rake it out evenly. It will settle when it’s rained on. On top of this, add shredded leaves, very old hay or straw, or pine straw. This top layer should be even with, or above your border. If it isn’t about to rain, wet it all and leave it to meld.
For containers, such as large pots or boxes, make sure the drainage is good, and the container is deep enough to grow what you wish to grow. A general vegetable root zone is about 12 inches, unless you’re growing lettuces, radishes, or other shallow, fibrous-rooted plants. For containers, I prefer to use the bagged container soil from the big-box stores. Soil in containers should be fluffy, absorb well and drain well. We actually filled the tractor tires with this soil when we started the garden here. I use it in my bed-frame box still.
If you fill your containers with this soil now, you can plant cool-season veggies now. Spinach, chard, carrots, onions and more. By the time the weather will support warm-season veggies, you can plant right through these, leaving them to act as a cover crop.
A word on large containers, don’t buy clay pots for long-term use. Unless they’re very well made and protected in winter, they’ll fall apart. Freezing destroys them. Old pans/pots, large plastic buckets, and there’s even some frost-free containers you can buy, but they’re pricey. Check thrift stores and yard sales. Anything that you can drill holes in, will hold soil, is deep enough and is something you can handle, will work.
So, to answer your question, no, it’s not too late to start a spring garden, so get started!