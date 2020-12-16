I’ll share a couple questions I got this month.
“What is “fracking” and how does it affect me?”
“Fracking” – short for fracturing – is a creative way to extract precious things from the planet. Liquid is injected into the earth, putting pressure on cracks and fissures, which break open, allowing things like oil and gas to be extracted.
“Big Ag” is benefiting from fracking because they can sell the by-products, such as fertilizers, from this process. Ironically it takes tons of energy to extract this energy source. Fracking leaves great caverns in the earth’s crust, causes underground water to be drained away affecting water supplies, can cause earthquakes; pollutes water and communities and creates dead zones in the ocean.
Did you know that lawn chemicals are one of the top reasons for the dead zones in the Gulf Of Mexico?
It takes large amounts of water to frack, and that used water is then sold to commercial agricultural operations to grow our food. Big agricultural lobbyists and companies are very pro-fracking because it’s hugely financially lucrative. They make enough money to keep the cries of the smaller, non-chemical voices at bay, and keep the lawsuits paid.
Once again, it’s all connected, whether we like it or not. Ask Oklahoma, where there are great caverns underneath their cities and roadways, created by fracking. Our lives, our food sources, our health, our energy consumption, our refusal to look for more earth-friendly ways to exist … these are things to consider and research. As the judge will tell you, “ignorance of the law (in this case the facts) is no excuse.” It’s not hidden information and it definitely affects you.
“How badly does methane from cows really affect greenhouse gases?”
In 2006 there was an analysis done that claimed that livestock produce 18% of all GHG (greenhouse gases). Let me compare this to a sensationally dramatic front-page story that might appear in any paper, then the story is later debunked … but the retraction appears in a small article in the back of the paper.
Those very same researchers have conceded that the assessment was unfair and have since reduced that percentage. But the sensation is carried by the momentum, not the truth. The original research conducted a full life-cycle analysis (feed production, transportation of the feed, processing, transportation to the stores, etc. — everything from what the animal ate to the moment it’s on our plates).
This same measure was not conducted on the transportation sector, only on emissions from burning gasoline. This was not a balanced comparison. They left out how the metals were extracted, how the vehicles were made, the energy to run the factories, the impact of transporting and refining fuel, and on and on. To date I don’t know of a true balanced assessment.
Air quality expert Frank Mitloehner, professor of animal science at UC Davis, California, says the real problem the livestock sector faces is convincing consumers and policy makers that animals aren’t the bad guys of the global warming challenge. It’s like comparing steak to tofu. Oh! Let’s don’t forget the benefits livestock give to the health of the earth and its inhabitants. Again, big money talks, and it keeps people quiet.
How easily we humans are manipulated! We’d follow the sensation and hype, rather than do the research ourselves because we might find ourselves out on a limb with a lap full of truth! All we have to do is simple deduction; there have always been animals and the earth has remained. What isn’t an “always” thing is the way in which certain humans have chosen to use and abuse the only planet we have access to, the only place we know for sure we can exist.
The instant gratification mindset, with no thought for the consequences, has poisoned more than our waterways and air. We will sit and weep at a National Geographic documentary, while we continue to pollute, and poison, and destroy. We’ll get angry at the abuse shown on a PETA commercial, yet refuse to spay and neuter our family pets. We’ll lash out at people on social media, our words full of venom and half-truths, when we don’t have the nerve to stand in the stead of someone beaten down.
Yes, we need to be passionate, but it should be with the long picture in mind, and how it affects more than ourselves or the ones we love. Why? Because folks, if the boat goes down, we’re all gonna drown. This is all we have.