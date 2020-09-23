I have the “appointed” time of conversation with him each Sunday morning: 10:10. Sometimes I’d rather go to the dentist for an abscessed extraction. I try to find subjects that will keep us on neutral ground but somehow it manages to get contentious. The other day he was instructing me on how to make a piece of ground grow better produce.
“Get the ripper and tear that ground up then cultivate it ‘til its’ smooth. Put some 10-10-10 on it and I guarantee it’ll grow anything!”
All I could think about was how small and disrespected I felt. He KNOWS my dirt passion, and he knows I’m not a kid, yet he gives me no credit for knowing anything when it comes to crops and “dirt.” I couldn’t stand it.
“You know, I don’t agree with tilling or synthetic fertilizers, and —”
That’s as far as I got.
“You don’t know all you think you know!! I’ve been around a lot longer than you and I’ve made garden more times than you’ll ever do it. I know what I’m talking about!”
Ohhh, how I hate it when it gets to this! But I couldn’t back down this time.
“Back when you were doing all that it was thought to be the right way. Things change. Scientists have found —”
Again, stopped.
“I don’t care what ANY blamed white coated, snot-nosed scientist says, I’m tellin’ you what WORKS! I’ve cropped all my life, and if it worked then it works now.”
Needless to say it didn’t get any better and my head was about to pop from all the contrary things racing thru it. Somehow I got out of that conversation, but I continued to talk out loud to myself, for hours.
“He had plenty of manure but he piled it up and used synthetic because the seed people said to. Didn’t he know that synthetic stuff came from chemical warfare surpluses after the war? I want to tell him how bad that stuff is for the water, the air, our health! And about that tilling, it’s probably the worst thing we can do to the soil. It destroys soil aggregates — that nice, crumbly soil — leading to loss of vital minerals and organic matter in erosion runoff and wind. Nothing is natural about it!! He has no concept of the life beneath the surface of the soil and how important it is to our lives.
“This whole industry is built on more, bigger, faster, more profit. Since modern agriculture began, it’s trapped farmers in debt loads so heavy that family farms couldn’t stay afloat. After the invention of the tractor and then after the war we somehow parted ways with caring about what happens to the actual planet we live on and how important it is to take care of it.”
My fuming rolled on.
Anyway, needless to say I wasn’t in a good state of mind, and I still don’t get it. How is it that we can so easily accept something just because it’s “always been that way,” even when it clearly isn’t the better way? It’s not just him. It’s across the board. The simple truth is that Nature was doing this system long before we were and the better part of wisdom is to watch, learn, and try to follow.
I see these oxymorons in thinking today and they frustrate me. Here’s one: drive electric cars to cut use of fossil fuels (gasoline/diesel) – even though it takes fossil fuels to make electricity! It took 64.5% of fossil fuels to produce electricity in 2017, and that doesn’t count transportation! It’s higher now.
Farmers complain about how much they spend on fertilizer every year while they let a mountain of manure lay out behind the barn, leaching into nearby waterways. People plant hay fields year after year and complain about the hay being less and less every year, but they’ve never fed it! Haying strips soil!
I know there’s info overload and that’s frustrating, yet these things and more are pretty common sense. Best practices 50 years ago may not be even close today. More is learned, things evolve or degrade, and we learn.
What we’ve learned mostly is that we’ve trashed the very world we depend on for every element of our living. We can do better! We can rectify some of the damage and maybe improve the quality of life for all life. And I’ve learned its best not to try to explain anything an 84-year old man … especially when he’s called Dad.