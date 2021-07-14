Ya’ll send some awesome questions in! I appreciate that and so do the people who have the same question and never ask.
“Can my seeds go ‘bad?’ Have some that was given to me, some that I’ve saved and some that I’ve bought. If I keep them for next season, will they sprout/grow?” A. Anderson, Mosheim.
It depends. Seeds that are dispersed by Nature are viable and come prepared to weather whatever, sprout/grow when the time is right. Seeds don’t “spoil” but their germination rates are dependent on several factors. When we gather seeds for saving, we don’t always do what that seed needs to get it to be viable.
First, are they seeds from open-pollination or are they from hybrid or sterile sources? A lot of packaged seeds aren’t meant to be reproduced, so it won’t matter what you do. Some seeds need proper prep/cleaning. They all will need some variation of drying, then the storage can be specific. How much drying? How much cold “stratification?” Then, how long can they be kept and still be viable? Again, it depends. There are seeds that have been able to sprout after centuries of dry storage!
My advice is understanding the above steps and the requirements of what you want to save. When you feel you’ve done everything you can, I like to put my seeds in a paper envelope, then in a clean jar or freezer bag, properly labelled and dated, freeze them. I think you’ll find that healthy, open-pollinated, strong seeds will germinate for several years. Also, consider seed banks and libraries, where there’s exchange of information, ideas, and even seeds. There are several of these available now.
“Why do I need to rotate where I plant things? Daddy always planted his tomatoes in the same place every year, for years, and he did ok.” J.W; Maryville
Soil needs a break, just like us! No matter what kind of beds you plant in, when the same crops are put there year after year, the essential naturally available nutrients are depleted, and the diseases/pests that these plants are susceptible to, will winter over and attack stronger every year.
Do you remember your Dad dealing with late blight or blossom-end rot, a little earlier in the season each year? Soil that’s mono-cropped will also become compacted and lose its capacity to hold water, nutrients, or root oxygen. Having a 4-year rotation plan is good. Diversify! Plant veggies from a different “family” in the place where tomatoes, or plants in the nightshade family, grew. Grow beans, peas, squash in those spaces. Try undercropping/covercropping with annual herbs or root crops, as well.
Of course, there are plants that will stay put such as perennial herbs (mint) and vegetables (asparagus, horseradish, garlic, etc.), but even these beds benefit from an occasional overhaul. Proper rotation will keep the soil healthier, which will produce better tasting, and more nutritious food. Mulching and cover crops will only add to the benefits and reduce your need for synthetic inputs.
“I’m about to give up on growing early greens! It seems every time I try, they go to seed before I’ve collected much edibles, then they’re bitter! What is going on? What can I do to prevent it?” J.B.; Greeneville
I understand, believe me! This year I had the same issue. It’s called “bolting.” It means the plant was stressed by something (generally too much heat) and it begins to set seed as a self-preservation measure. Some plants are governed by the length of day, such as broccoli, cabbage, leafy greens, onions, peas, some herbs. We saw this in the Orchard Garden when we had some unseasonably hot dry days in May. Unfortunately, after the plants bolt, the flavor and texture will change.
With these, early planting will help. Whether they’re directly sown or from seedlings, there’s a reason they’re called “cold crops.” Other things you might try: get seeds that are slow-bolting varieties. They will bolt but it’ll take longer. You might plant in a dappled shade area. Direct-sowing often will help because some are susceptible to root disturbance. Water early and regularly, at ground level. Mulch is another great help as it regulates soil temp and moisture loss.
I wish I could tell you that there’s a sure-fire fix, but there isn’t. With the climate changing, the damage we’ve done to our soil, and the unpredictability of Nature, we must do the best we can!