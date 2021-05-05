We live daily, oblivious to the world under our feet, and much of the world right in our faces. Do you ever think about what would happen if our part of the planet experienced a 6.0 earthquake? See, earthquakes and their movements are different, at different points on the earth. Did you know there are several types of earthquakes? And just as one human might not respond to certain stimuli the same way another might, our earth is the same way. The earth is always moving under our feet. We’ve always been moving. Stresses and pressures are always being exerted and when it’s too much, the planet shudders, bulges, cracks, spews, and rends itself in two. Often the entire event is less then 30 seconds but it does magnificent damage and we’re left to deal with the fall-out.
But do you think about that? Or about a tornado, before the weatherman shouts it at us? How about buying low-lying beautiful property, along a creek or river, here in east Tennessee, without taking the time to find out if it’s on a flood plane or sitting on top of an underground spring? It’s human nature to “just go for it!” when it’s something we want. Why are we that way? Why does it take disaster to get us to make decisions based on forethought and inspection? Because “it won’t happen to me.” “I’m blessed.” … And other things we say to make ourselves feel ok with our lack of further investigation.
What about diseases that are directly related to the toxins we’ve so freely “shared” with Nature? I talk to folks often who blow me off when I suggest that the mysterious diseases, cancers, and infections just might be related to what we’ve dumped on the soil for almost 100 years. Things like Ebola, typhoid and autoimmune diseases, science is beginning to be able to put a human action as a likely cause to, yet we resist the facts until the problem directly impacts our loved ones. At this point I’ve had frantic calls asking for more info and where can they find help. You know, so much of this is still a mystery, just like COVID. I don’t think we know all we will know in 20 years about this virus. Life is much like the earthquakes — always in motion, always shifting. And humans are not nearly as all-powerful or knowledgeable as we think we might be.
Nature is a balance. We need germs, bacteria, fungi, viruses. When we become too clean-phobic we’re actually creating a bigger problem for our immune systems. Exposure is good! This is a fact. Just as movement is one of the best things one can do for an arthritic joint, it’s also a painful process to put into play. No movement may be less pain initially, but when you rust the pain may be huge. Often venom is the anti-venom. Viruses are thwarted by small doses of the infection, which then causes an immune response that protects us. Isn’t Nature amazing?! For all that we think we know, our lifetimes on this planet are so short that we make little forward movement in the area of building good knowledge on top of good knowledge.
Soooo …. back to the importance of how we treat the soil beneath our feet; does it matter? You think you’re just one person, using just a little “icide” here and there; how can that possibly hurt? Well, there are many “just one persons” doing the same thing. Killing. Destroying soil structure and viability. Condemning the very essence of where our food, water, and oxygen come from. And for what? Do we even understand the consequences?
I suggest that you stop worrying about what “the neighbors think” and think more about protecting the little piece of earth you are responsible for. Yes, keep your grass mowed, and don’t become an eyesore by piling your junk all around the property. What I’m suggesting is become observant of Nature’s ways. Allow your ground to recover and balance, the birds and butterflies return to a safe place. This balance will reverberate through the life it touches and healing will bring more healing.
Stop being afraid of those living things outside your door, including bacteria and fungi and plants that are given bad names because they thrive. Friends, life is short! Be known for promoting healing, well-being, and loving Nature in all her mystery. Love the soil … love yourself!