I don’t know. Maybe I’m becoming a fuddy-duddy in my old age, but I have a hard time paying premium prices for short-lived plants, like many of them marketed as “holiday”.
If I’m going to buy a plant, I want it for way longer than a holiday! Like what, you ask? Amaryllis, gloxinia, poinsettia, Norfolk Island pine, Easter/Thanksgiving/Christmas cacti. I feel sorry for these living things! They’ve been overfed and pampered to get them to market, where they become impulse buys for many.
An added issue is that they’re not blooming/performing according to their natural seasons, which you’ll notice, if they live till next year. If we’re going to buy them, let’s give them a chance to live on, and become a happy, more natural plant!
A lot of the reasons for plants dying, is being watered too often, not drained, and using water straight from the faucet. Get a couple gallon jugs and fill them with tap water. Leave the lids off and let them “breathe” for a day or so, before watering. The water will off-gas toxic chemicals, and it’ll be room temperature.
There are some basics that apply to all plants you bring into your house, including these foil-wrapped “walking dead” ones. First, take them out of those sleeves, and sit them in a drip tray. The sleeves are part of the eye-catching impulse buy. Plants have to breathe and drain, so roots need to be free to do so. Don’t sit them in full sunlight, but in a bright, indirect location. If you need something for a window or a dark bathroom, buy fake flowers or use a candle. If it’s being used for a centerpiece, return it to its happy place afterward.
Don’t water without doing the finger test: put your index finger into the soil, a couple knuckles down, and feel. If the soil is cool and damp, the plant doesn’t need water. I like to sit my plants in the bathtub or sink, when it’s time to water. I use the sprayer, on the sink or tub, and give the plant a warm shower, as I water. This washes off the leaves, and may protect the plant from pests, by knocking them off. Let it sit and drain for as long as you can. If you can’t do this, then water sparingly. They don’t need as much in winter, because they’re really trying to rest. When the water runs into the tray, dump the excess after 30 minutes, or so. If the plant is too large to pick up, use a sponge or turkey baster to remove the water. The plant isn’t a dog. It won’t go back for a drink, later. Don’t sit the plant near any door going to the outside, or close to a heat vent. The outside air will chill it, and the vent air will dry it out. A great spot is a cool, brightly lit room, especially for the cacti, amaryllis, and other plants that flush a bloom. The warmer the space they occupy, the faster the bloom is done.
Gloxinia and amaryllis are both bulbs. The faster they flush their bloom, the faster they’ll try to go dormant or just be green leaves. The cacti will as well; remember the above suggestions.
Poinsettias – same as above. Are you one that tries to keep them over? Look up the method to make that happen. Time consuming, aggravating, and it’ll almost never look like it did when you bought it. My suggestion is after the holidays, and it’s beginning to look shabby, add it to the compost. At least it can do some good out there!
Norfolk Island pines are beautiful, and so tempting. I fell for one, years ago, without thinking “this is a tree!”. After several years, it outgrew my house. I tried to give it to every large office I could find, finally taking it to the library. I won’t do that again.
Other things you can do to help your plants be happy are: sit them on a shallow pea-gravel tray, with gravel covered with water. As it evaporates it creates a small humid zone around the plant, offsetting the natural dryness of indoor winter air. Orchids enjoy this, and you can water them with 2 ice cubes a week. Foliage plants benefit from an occasional misting, for the same reason.
I’ll cover outdoor holiday plants, next week…