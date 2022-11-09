What about the outdoor plants, you bought for the “winter charm”?
Ornamental cabbages, chrysanthemums, pansies and violas are beautiful and can endure a lot of cold and snow, but a deep freeze will damage leaves and may kill the plants.
Don’t plant anything close to where you may use ice-melt or salt, during winter, because the chemicals kill.
Ornamental cabbages should be mulched well, and will do best if planted in full sun. If we have a long warm-up they may bolt (go to seed), and that will need to be snipped off. Yes, they’re edible, but are not very tasty. They’ve been used as garnishes, though.
Pansies and violas (johnny-jump-ups) are my pick, because they’ll reseed themselves for a new bloom when conditions get right again. When you first plant them, cut off all the blooms and drop them back onto the soil.
Each time you dead-head, do this. If there are mature seeds in those old blooms, you’ve just reseeded. This works with most annual bloomers, by the way. Violas are really free-seeders, so you’ll find them in the lawn and other surprising places, in the spring. I love seeing them!
Chrysanthemums, a.k.a. “mums”, are really hardy and long-lived if they’re planted correctly. They tolerate the cold very well. What they don’t tolerate are water-logged roots. Plant them in full sun, no deeper than the soil that they’re already in, water well, and mulch with pine straw or leaves.
If they make it, you’ll see signs of life in the spring, and then they’ll be good to go. If you want them to not bloom till fall, trim them often to 4-6”, until the first of July. You should get a good show.
Do you like the dwarf spruce trees, planted in big pots, and decorated? I’ve seen it in lots of gardening idea books, but it’s not a good idea. It’s a TREE!
No matter how festive it might look, it’s not good for the plant, and if it’s left in that container for long, it’ll be almost impossible to remove. The roots will be so contorted that the tree probably wouldn’t survive long. I suggest if you want that look, for your front porch decorations, buy an artificial one, and use it over and over.
What about living Christmas trees? A spruce or fir? Not good choices for replanting here.
Do you buy ball-and-burlap, or fresh cut? Some facts: a ball-and-burlap tree is usually bought, with replanting in mind. That’s a good aim, but often doesn’t work.
That B&B tree left 95 percent of its roots in the field. Usually they’re brought inside, weeks before Christmas, and lovingly placed into a tub, and mulched, to keep the roots moist. It’s wound with lights, in a warm room, in front of a bright window, so everyone can see the pretty tree.
It might stay that way for several weeks, then it’s time to take it outside — right? Nope! It has been in conditions that have probably caused it to break dormancy, and planting it now, will almost certainly result in death.
It has to be acclimated gradually, cooling it slowly over several days, so it will hopefully go dormant, and survive. Ideally, it wouldn’t be brought inside until a few days before Christmas, and moved back to a cool garage as soon as possible.
A ”fresh-cut” tree, isn’t. They’ve been cut and in cold storage for days. Their cut ends have sealed off, so they need to be cut again, to open pores. As with the “live” tree, it shouldn’t be brought in until a few days before the holiday, and gotten out, soon after. They dry out quickly and become a fire hazard, even if you’re watering the cut. And then there’s the needle drop! Remove all the decorations from it, and repurpose it. You can put it in your pond for fish cover, or cover it with bird treats and lay it in the yard, or take it to a shredding station and make mulch out of it. Again, consider a nice artificial tree, that may be used over and over, and you can leave it up all year, if you wish!
There are many ways to make your home festive, with bright lights, colored cloths, etc., without killing a plant or two. Give it some thought before you fall in love with an impulse buy, that’s alive and will depend on you to keep it so.