I love my herbs! I don’t use a lot of them in cooking, because I don’t cook a lot (hubby is a long-haul trucker and not home much), but I love to crush them and sniff. Such an aroma!
Herbs need to be given a haircut about every 2 weeks, and there’s no way I’ll use all that … so it gets used for an insect repellent in the goat barn and the chicken hutch, and if any is left it gets spread all around my flowers and veggies.
It’s been a week since I spread a bushel of mint in the chicken hutch and I can still smell it when I go in. My hope is that it deters mites and anything that might bother my girls.
Herbs are potent, smelly, pungent, strong, or whatever else you want to call them. They smell! And it’s that way for at least one reason.
There are so many little critters that can ruin an outing even tho they’re necessary as part of the whole picture. Some of them can be dangerous. I know folks who can die if stung or bitten. I know people who swell up like a toad frog when in contact with certain insects, so repelling them is a good thing.
I dry herbs and leave them various places in the house — cabinets, drawers, closets. It might not be anything, but I’ve lost nothing, and things smell great. Way back in the “old days,” before baths and deodorant were a regular thing, the herbs and fragrant shrubs were used to cover up B.O.
Sweetshrub (calycanthus) has a little wooden-ish cinnamon scented bloom that ladies used to cover their “odors.” The bush came to be known as the “bubby-bush” for obvious reasons.
Mosquitoes, for instance, target their next meal by odors and gases from our exhaling and sweating and general smelliness. (WE STINK!) They can smell us as far away as 100 feet — yikes!
Scents that seem to block the receptors of these insects are mint, fruit, and chocolate too. If they block bad attacks, why not plant them? I have herbs in most of my beds just because I love to “pet” them.
When I’m mowing, I’ll stop to touch and sniff whatever is hanging over my path. Yummm! Why not plant them all in/around where you frequent in good weather? Give them regular haircuts and you’ll have a smelly friend for years!
Plants that smell the place up:
- Lemongrass (a.k.a. citronella) is a great mosquito repellent. It’s not hardy here but if you have a good window in the garage or basement you can winter it over. Citrus-scented anything seems to repel, although I smell it as an aphrodisiac! Lemon-scented geraniums, lemon thyme, lemon balm are all delicious.
- Lavender repels moths, flies, fleas, and mosquitoes. Fresh or dry it’ll do its stuff. Make sachets; put it in an old sock and into your drawers and cabinets. The fragrance is inspiring!
- Garlic — don’t want it in my drawers or clothing, but it’s a great repellent for mosquitoes and cabbage moths.
- Rosemary: I LOVELOVELOVE this herb! The evergreen scent is so strong and clean for me, but way ugly for picnic bugs. Spread it around a gathering area, throw some into the fire, and put it with whatever you’re grilling…it’s amazing.
- Basil is very fragrant and delicious. Besides being a frontline player in caprese salad, it will run off flies and mosquitoes.
- Mint – all kinds – ants, mosquitoes, and mice hate it. In fact, catmint has been found to be more effective than DEET!
- Marigolds have been a favorite of gardeners for a long time. It’s one of my hubby’s favorites. They’ve been used for protection against nematodes (microscopic worms that invade roots) and are known to repel mosquitoes as well.
I tend to think any “smelly” plant is going to have some repellent properties. Like fig. They smell strong and don’t seem to be bothered by any insect.
If you have standing water consider that as a mosquito source. We have a pond and I feel the frogs take care of that problem. Sitting by the pond is not a challenge. If you have containers of water sitting around consider dumping them to prevent new larvae. I have a burn hole filled with water … and larvae. I poured bleach into it, which bums me because I hate killing things.
Oh, well! Enjoy your herbs!
Smush them, smear them onto your skin and enjoy their aroma.
Maybe even in your favorite dish.