“I really would like to know how to keep wildlife out of my yard. Deer, that eat my plants — hawks that eat my birds — moles, that dig, dig, dig — snakes that show up on my porch! We live in the woods, and I don’t know why they have to come in my yard! Help!” R.R, Morristown
You sort of answered your own question … you live in the woods. As much as humans like to think they’re in charge, we’re not. Nature is.
The creatures you named, and so many more, are not the invaders. The woods, and forests are their habitat. A builder came into that place, cleared ground, and built your home. When things settled, the creatures resumed their regular activities. No one asked them what they thought.
Humans plant flowers and landscape plants, and the wildlife don’t know it isn’t for them. Hawks, no matter how horrible it is to watch, must eat, and birds are one of their favorites. Do you eat meat? Someone had to kill it.
The snakes and moles are your helpers. Moles dig tunnels to root out grubs, which are going to eat the roots of your plants. The tunnels allow water and air to get into the soil. Snakes keep the small rodent population in check. These creatures have every right to be where they are, and they’re not there to torment you. They’re there to eat. When the food is gone, the wildlife will go too.
You could fence, but deer can scale an 8’ fence, no problem. Consider researching plants that deer don’t eat, and plant those. If you see a snake, walk away. They will leave. Hawks are hungry and determined. I’ve lost chickens to them, but I don’t hate the hawks. Living in the woods means making peace with the lives that were there before you. Humans seek control. Nature is all about balance.
“I haven’t pruned all summer, and things are shaggy. Is it ok to prune now?” J.T., Greeneville
Oh! That’s a BIG question! I’ll give a few tips, and if you need more, please email me, and I’ll be happy to help. There are a few simple things: for blooming shrubs, prune right after the bloom finishes. This may bring some shrubs, like spiraea, into bloom again.
Most spring blooming shrubs set next year’s buds, on this year’s wood, so trimming them this late will take away a spring bloom. Hydrangeas are a bit different. Depending on the variety, it may bloom on old wood, next year. Or it may be one that comes back from the ground, in which case you can prune it hard, after it’s dormant. YOU NEED TO KNOW THE KIND OF HYDRANGEA you have.
This is a good time to prune summer/fall bloomers, because they’ve gone dormant. Some of them can take a hard pruning/shaping, while others should only be trimmed lightly. When choosing shrubs to plant, don’t choose based on what you want, but on the space it has to live. You’ll both be happier.
All perennials can be cleaned up now, and mulched to protect the roots from freezing and heaving.
Evergreens are a bit complicated. Broad-leafed ones, like magnolia, can be pruned right after blooming, or spring/summer. Pines are also best done in spring, after their tip-growth has started. Junipers, leylands, hollies, and more, have their best time to prune.
Fruiting trees are usually pruned in late winter, and there are correct methods you should learn before doing it.
Pruning anything late in the year, before true dormancy, may result in a flush of new growth, which will be killed by a freeze. This puts stress on the plant, so even if they look shabby, wait on the shaping.
Of course, if there are dead, damaged, diseased, or crossing/rubbing branches, they may be removed anytime. Use sharp cutting tools, and trim correctly. If it’s a big branch, cut off the bulk of the weight first, followed by a small undercut on the limb, at the trunk, to keep the bark from ripping. Now cut from the top, to remove the whole limb. NEVER LEAVE STUBS. They don’t heal, and are a good entry point for insects and disease. Don’t use tree wound spray; it hinders healing.
A couple more tips: no fertilizer in winter. Mulch well, BUT keep the mulch away from all woody stems/trunks, at least 12”, unless it’s pinestraw, and you can pile that on.
Did I answer your questions? Let me know!