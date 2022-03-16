A question from P. Carpenter: “Someone gave me a Wisteria Vine about 8 years ago which I planted close to a telephone pole. Every spring it has grown but has never bloomed. Can you tell me what I am doing wrong or what I should do to boost its blooming ability?”
You didn’t mention what kind of wisteria you have... Chinese, Japanese. They are a bit different but shouldn’t make any difference in this instance. I had a friend who grew a glorious wisteria. It did so well that it grew through her basement window and bloomed inside. Then it proceeded to crack the sidewalk on its way to total dominion. She chopped it out of her landscape, put it in a box, and set it on the street for pick-up. Neighbors came by. “Is that part of your beautiful wisteria? If so, can we have a piece?” I guess there’s lots of folks who must learn by experience.
The best thing you can do for a wisteria is prune it hard every year. Because it’s such a vigorous vine, it will easily outgrow its situation, so severe pruning is required yearly. Pruning should be done after the blooming season and before the growth of new wood. Be watchful of any side runners off the parent trunk at the base as these can cause the plant to become an uncontrollable monster.
Vines that have failed to bloom should be pruned during the summer, reducing new growth to about six buds. Also, annual root pruning will help. Come out about 18 inches to 2 feet around the trunk. Take a spade and push it into the ground at this distance (hoping for 12 inches-plus on depth/penetration). Do this all the way around the trunk until you have made a ring. Root pruning disconnects far-reaching surface roots, encourages feeder roots inside the boundary, and encourages deeper rooting. Mix 2 gallons of warm water with 1 cup Epsom salts and pour it slowly into the cut ring.
Wisteria needs a lot of sun, and an abundant supply of folks who just love that purple panicle hanging down, from trees that it climbed and smothered. Beauty has a price, right?
It’s a little late now but some good info for the next wisteria: abundant blooming seems to be an inherited trait. When starting cuttings, be sure they are from a freely blooming plant. Grafted plants where the scions were taken from heavy-blooming plants may bloom at an earlier age than plants from cuttings. Never let the wisteria get out of control, as it can be very difficult to get it back in bounds. When left to its own it will quickly take over a large area, crowding out all other growth. It can be every bit as invasive as kudzu.
What makes a plant invasive? They are plants that travel rapidly, either by seed dispersal, above ground stolons, rhizomes, etc., and crowd out less vigorous plants. The environment must be just right and threat of harm or competition from pests, disease and other plants, must be low. Most every plant we consider an invasive came here from another country, where there were natural checks and balances keeping them under control. If you choose to plant anything that could take over, it’s strongly advisable to take measures of control from the beginning. Use metal edging, sunk 1-2 feet into the ground, around the plant; put the plant into a 2- to 5-gallon pot before setting into the ground. In many cases this will only be a temporary deterrent, as the plant will eventually put out roots/stolons/rhizomes that reach beyond the boundary.
