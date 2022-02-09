There are some questions that are always asked. One of them is, “can’t I just dig up dirt (soil) from my garden/yard and use that in pots? Why should I buy soil?”
Potting soil isn’t soil that’s been dug out of a yard somewhere. In fact, really good potting soil, isn’t soil at all! There’s no soil in it. Instead, it’s made up of different ingredients such as peat moss, perlite, vermiculite, composted wood chips, worm castings, rice hulls, etc. There are different levels of “good,” and you always want to buy the best quality one that you can afford. It’s the life of what you’re trying to accomplish.
Potting soil does some of the same things as earth soil; it provides a place for roots to anchor, and it has the capacity to hold water, oxygen, and nutrients, but it has great drainage as well. Soil from the ground wouldn’t drain well. Instead, it would settle/pack hard, and make it difficult for roots to thrive. There are also bagged potting mixes that are not much better, so just know, you get what you pay for. If you want to do a test, take several pots, put garden soil in one, cheap bagged soil in another, and the better-quality soil mix in another. Water well, then check in 24 hours. You can decide for yourself.
Every plant has it’s preferred growing medium. For instance, you wouldn’t grow a tomato in the same soil as a cactus. Today, most bagged soilless mixes are very well labelled and descriptive. They say whether they’re best for container, raised beds, cacti, orchids, and more. Use the labels and follow directions. You’ll thank me later.
What about nutrients? If you’re looking for one with fertilizer included, or no nutrients already added, or nutrients for specific plants, your label will help. If you plan to fertilize on your own, check out the better organics such as ESPOMA. This is one of my favorites. It’s pretty easy to find at the big-box stores, and I found it at Broyles as well. If you have pets around where you’ll be using it, keep in mind that it’ll smell like dinner to them, because it’s made of organics. It won’t hurt them, but you might lose a perfectly good plant!
Are all potting soils organic? That’s complicated, but mostly, no. Again, use the label. Regulations vary from state to state. Look for an OMRI certification, when looking for organic mixes. That stands for Organic Materials Review Institute, www.omri.org.
Next question: “I’ve got tons of pots already. Some drain, some don’t. Why do I need to worry about drainage?” You can do another test, if you wish, and answer your own question. When a plant is put into any container, you’ve created a controlled environment, and that means you’re responsible for all outcomes. When a plant is in good garden soil, in the yard, excess water moves out of the roots pretty quickly. In heavy, sticky soil, the water stays in the roots, smothering and drowning them. But you’ve bought great soilless mix; shouldn’t that take care of the problem? Only if you’ve planted in a container with holes. Is there a tray under the container? Some people think that the water in the tray is fine. The plant can take up water if it needs it. Not true. The water is still in the roots, preventing oxygen from occupying capillaries the water is filling. The plant wilts, dies. When a container plant is watered, the water shouldn’t be standing around the plant after a few minutes. If there’s water in the tray, and the plant is too large to pick up, use a sponge or turkey baster to get that water out of the tray.
“How often should I water?” It’s different for each species, cultivar, size, etc. My favorite way to check for dryness is to push my index finger completely into the soil, and wait a few seconds. Is it cool at the fingertip? When I pull my finger out, if there’s moist soil sticking to it, I know the plant doesn’t need water.
Houseplants? They take up less water in winter than in summer, because they’re supposed to be dormant. It’s fine if they go weeks, or longer, without water. Don’t water because it the right day. Water when it’s needed.
Container-grown plants will require more effort, so if you grow this way, grow responsibly.