There’s not a single soul who knows everything, no matter how much education, or exposure, or how many IQ points they might house. Life isn’t long enough for anyone to know everything. That’s why we need each other.
Since humans have been able to communicate through writing and drawn figures, there’s been a history kept on all aspects of our planet and the inhabitants of it. Now we’re able to find out even more from precise measurements taken deep inside the earth and the oceans. When many people come together with what they know and what they’ve gleaned from history, a picture forms and things move forward.
A curious pattern emerges. It seems that all things on this planet, including the earth itself, have a rhythm, a cycle, a trackable manner in which things have occurred through the ages. The ebb and flow of the oceans, rise and setting of stars and moons, seasons, daylight and darkness — even the very breath we breathe — all flow in a fairly predictable pattern. A human lifetime isn’t long enough to observe an entire cycle.
We witness pieces. Childhood memories from growing up determine what we as adults naturally tend to think of as “normal.” When it changes, we think things have become “abnormal” because it doesn’t fit our memories. The fact is the word “normal” doesn’t exist except in human boundaries. The planet continues on its regular cycle, with humans witnessing the parts that occur during their life. And on it goes.
Today our home planet, the Earth, is in trouble. No matter where you stand on the subject of climate change or global warming, I think you can admit things “ain’t looking too good,” as the expression goes. Never has Earth carried so many humans at once, and the count grows by the minute.
We have become a race of beings that’ve lost touch with that which our very breath depends on. More and more is demanded of our natural resources while less and less of us put anything back into the account. Our soil is stripped, polluted, worn out, and yet we’re pushing for more, treating the environment as though it’s expendable. How long do we think this can continue? I’m reminded of the story of Ebenezer Scrooge. Is there time to turn things around?
For the last 150-plus years we’ve been so sure we’re “different” — smarter, more evolved. We think we can control nature and our bad habits won’t matter. We’ve polluted, taken what we wanted and left behind what we didn’t, with no thought of consequences. Ever heard of the “cumulative effect?”
So here we are, all the lives — including those we don’t care about — that depend on Earth for life. Is there a ship headed to another viable planet? Don’t think so. That means we must learn to get along, depend on the knowledge and wisdom from each life, and give the same space we’d like for ourselves. It’s time to relearn where our food comes from and what impact of our life has. It’s time for us to give back! Societies much older than ours have annihilated themselves under similar conditions. We don’t need an enemy from the outside. We are our own enemy.
Put aside prejudices. We’re in this together. Yes, I believe we have time to change the outcome, but it’s going to require each one of us getting a conscience, in terms of our consumption and waste. Those who grow and produce what we consume must change the methods they use to grow food. Earth is the beginning and end of all life, as we know it. I think considering the soil, the life in it, and how we impact it, is the beginning of a monumental change of minds.
This isn’t going to win me a popularity contest, but if I can cause each of you to stop, think, admit, turn and begin, then I’ve done a decent thing. In our current world things race ahead at light speed, it seems, and yet we’re all frustrated, alone, and in the dark of night we’re concerned about our own choices.
Change isn’t easy. We all hate it. But if we don’t start somewhere, we won’t be around to see how right we weren’t!