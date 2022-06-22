I’m amazed at the complete disconnect humans have from the very thing their lives depend on: soil. I “played in the dirt” when I was a child, and it seems I’m still doing it … only I know the difference between dirt and soil now. Dirt is something you wash out of clothes, sweep up in the kitchen, or vacuum out of the car. It’s pieces and parts and stains of life. Soil, on the other hand, is alive. One teaspoon of healthy soil, contains more life than is on the whole surface of the planet! Insects, microbes, bacteria, fungi, and more, inhabit and care for the soil, which cares for us.
Soil may be sticky and red, brown and crumbly, or gritty and loose, but it all originates from rocks (a.k.a. minerals), and hopefully, a lot of rotting stuff is mixed in (a.k.a. organic matter.) Rocks break down over time, some faster than others, and they mix with whatever decaying matter is close by. Then some of the lifeforms begin to inhabit this mix. Mycorrhizal fungi, just one of many kinds, is an eager little life. Have you ever rolled an old rotting log over and seen white streaks of something, on the bottom side? You’ve just met mycorrhizal fungi. Fungi, as a whole, play an important role in keeping the motor running in growing things. One example would be the barter and exchange they develop with rooted plants. A tree has leaves — solar panels — that collect the energy from sunlight, then convert it to sugars. It can use some of them, but the rest it uses to barter for other needs. Mycorrhizal fungi go deep into the soil and retrieves minerals unavailable to the tree. The fungi need the sugars. The tree needs the minerals. An exchange is made, and both get what they need to survive. That is fascinating, and it’s only the beginning of the process. It would take be pages and pages to explain, but you get the idea.
Did you know that soils are as individual, and distinct, as any species? It’s hard to understand this unless you invest a little time in digging a hole, and examining the inside surface of it. First, you’ll find soils that are made up of layers, called horizons, and they vary in appearance, thickness, and feel. You may find one that looks white or red or dark brown. The horizon may be cement like, or gritty, or even slippery and sticky. If you continue to pick at the edges of the hole, and it falls away, you might find a whole world of shapes like plates, blocks of prisms, and several things go into making these so different. The differences are from things like location on the planet, what the climate is at that location, what plants and animals lived and died there, and what kinds of rock minerals are mixed in. Why do these factors matter? Life on the surface is dependent on what lies beneath us. Species of all lifeforms have a predisposition, through years of evolution in earth processes, to certain soils, climates, etc.
Today, there is an interest in soil classification, or what you’re most likely to find where. For instance, West Virginia’s Monongahela soil, or California’s San Joaquin soil, or New York’s Honeoye soil, or Texas’s Houston Black soil. There’s a USDA Soil Survey, that works to ID each state’s soil. The aim is to rekindle awareness of our natural resource, and how slowly it renews itself. It’s far longer than a human lifetime!
Soil: it’s food and shelter, clothing and medicine, and yet we have done all we can to destroy it. Covering it with concrete and blacktop, dousing it with everything chemically we can get out hands on, in order to control it. And then there’s tillage — worse even than the chemicals — and we continue to do it.
Would you like to know more about your soil in your county? Search online for “soil survey NRCS” and you’ll find links to soil maps where you are. You can also go to “web soil survey”, type in a street address, then draw around your area of interest. You’ll find names and descriptions of the soils in that area. This is so interesting to me, and I hope it brings more awareness about our most precious natural resource.
Earth. We came from it. We will return to it. Maybe a little respect is due?