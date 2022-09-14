I want to begin with a partial list of…I’ll tell you in a minute.
Daylilies, foxglove, forsythia, burning bush, daffodils, tulips, black locust. Then there are some of our favorite eats - peaches, apples, spinach, carrots, peanuts, oranges and her citrus cousins, tomatoes, corn, potatoes, camellia, azalea, crepe myrtle… and I’ve only just begun!! Have you guessed where I’m going with this?
I’m often chided by folks whom I’d call “purists”, for lack of a better term. This applies to just about anything I say about things to do with growing. Purists are people who have absolute standards for a certain subject, and there’s NO leeway. I, however, would consider myself a “mugwump”. My mug is on one side of the fence, and my wump is on the other. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve seen a clear pattern of heavy fog, when it comes to absolutes. “This is the rule, except…”, and there are usually exceptions.
Who separated the planet into named continents? Who created state lines, and so on? Humans! It wasn’t Nature. Our planet, when looked at from a “god’s-eye” view, is a tiny blue speck among billions of specks. And the lifetime of anything, on this planet, no matter how long, is just a blip on the radar. My blip is on the far side, and I don’t aim to spend what I have left, being in a twit about absolutes.
Ever heard the term “native”? It refers to naturally occurring life-forms, in a specific region. Something about that area was favorable, and the seeds took hold and thrived. As time has moved on, plants and animals have evolved, and some of them have moved on to new territories. That list above is all non-native. That means they didn’t naturally occur here, but were transported by some means. This is a short list, and I’ll almost guarantee that at least one of these species is actively growing in your yard or garden.
The benefits to having native plants are they require less water and fertilize, are tolerable of environmental conditions/swings in the area, and are less demanding overall. “Good” natives are not invasive, but companion well.
Non-natives (see the list above) have become tolerant, or naturalized, to the area, and unless someone looks it up, they don’ know the plant is non-native. There are “bad”, or invasive nonnatives, such as kudzu, honeysuckle, burning bush, barberry, which establish and spread quickly, causing loss of habitat, and reduction of natural resources for natives, as well as economic losses. Many birds, insects, and wildlife have preferred places to live and plants to eat, and this is also disrupted when a nonnative takes over.
So, what’s good about nonnatives? They make up a large portion of residential yards, gardens, and parks, due to appearance, cultural attributes, and value to wildlife. And as you can see, from the list above, there are several foods we’d really miss, if the nonnatives went away. What about herbs?!
Of course, there’s a “war” simmering, as with most absolute situations, as to whether we should just relax the stringencies, and plant with forethought, instead of keeping allowance narrow. I have great respect for the natives, and love their resilience, but I have room for more in my thinking, and definitely have more than one nonnative species planted in our yard. I’ve been told that there was a woman who lived here, many years ago, who grew a lot of different flowers, because her livelihood was making wreaths and arrangements. Several of her flowers have persisted, and some have become invasive. I pull and dig them out and add them to my compost. There are others that I love, like the ‘summer poinsettia’, and its nonnative.
Who knows how the definitions and uses of plants will evolve over the next century, yet I’m thinking that it’ll be very different from how we rigidly define things currently.
Science is still finding out that plants are the best medicine, and actively work on coming up with bases for them, many nonnatives.
My recommendation? Choose plants based on your particular needs, but first educate yourself on the plant. Avoid invasives. Understand the need of the plant, and be sure you can meet them. Are you prepared to do a lot of maintenance, spraying, and tending? If not, know this beforehand, and choose accordingly. If you’re new to the area, ask someone their recommendations, then do your research. It’ll save you dollars and frustration!