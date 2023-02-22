After a long, tough winter, it’s time to take a look at the health-and-welfare of your yard and gardens.
Grab your garden journal, and let’s take a walk. We’ve had some very hard freezes, and the marginals, such as fig, crepe myrtle, etc., have taken a pretty hard hit. Don’t bother them. If you have some leaves or old straw to put around them, do so. Wait to see if life appears from the base, before you decide what will have to go.
Are your spring bulbs trying to push through already? Our East Tennessee warm winter days, followed by a quick hard freeze, isn’t uncommon, and many of those baby bulbs can’t take it. If they were planted too shallow, they’ll try to peep out when they feel warmth. Daffodils are an exception, but the rest need mulch of some sort, put on them, to discourage them from coming up.
Lenten roses look pretty shabby if the old leaves were left on last fall, but the new growth, and blooms will be fine. Don’t cut off the dead leaves yet. They provide some protection. Hostas, lilies, Solomon’s Seal, and so many more, need to stay tucked awhile longer.
How are the shrubs? Again, if any are marginals, wait and see. Check the hardier ones for other types of damage: rodents chewing the stems, voles eating the roots, heaving of roots. Adding mulch, or leaves, will help them make it through the remainder of winter, unless they’ve been chewed. I lost my camellia, a lilac, and some spiraea, to a family of voles. This isn’t the time to prune any of these. This walk is to observe, take notes, and make a game plan. Taking pictures will be helpful, in remembering what your notes refer to. If there are dead/damaged plants that won’t make it, you can decide what to replace them with. Look at native choices first, because they’re acclimated to our area.
How about the trees? Fruit trees can be very damaged by chewing rodents in winter. They’re only trying to eat, like all other life, but I’d rather they not chew on the bark of my Asian pears! If you see sign of chewed bark, on the base of your trees, pull the mulch away from the trunk, to discourage tunneling. There are guards you can buy to put around the trunk, to protect them, as well.
Maple trees are a species that has a love/hate relationship with our up-and-down winter temps. If the tree has a trunk that’s exposed to full sun, on one side, on a warm winter day, the sap will start to rise. When evening comes, cold moves back in before the sap has time to go down, and it’ll freeze, and split the bark. This can spell the death of the tree, but there’s really little you can do to prevent it…unless you shade the trunk.
What can be trimmed this time of year? Evergreens. My driveway is lined with set cedars, and I like to raise the canopy a couple inches a year.
First, check for dead, damaged, diseased, or crossing limbs, and remove them cleanly, against the trunk. If the limb is heavy, make the first cut several feet out, to remove some of the weight.
The next cut should be the underside of where the limb joins the trunk, just enough to keep the bark from ripping with the final cut. That will be on the top of the limb, cutting down to the cut underneath. This should leave a clean, smooth wound.
DO NOT use tree wound spray. A healthy tree will scar and heal, on its own. The spray inhibits the natural healing.
If pruning is to reduce size, only remove 1/3 of the overall size. Pines can be selectively pruned, as well as sheared. Do a bit of homework before doing this.
While you’re looking, check the trunks for wounds or disease, and make note for treatment later.
If your lawn looks like mine, there’s not much to observe yet.
The vegetable garden is deep asleep, and I’d like it to stay that way a few more weeks. I see fat buds, which shows there’s life. That’s enough for me.
If you want to make changes in the spring, make note while you’re there, so you can prepare. The more info, the better, because you really won’t remember. Plan another observant walk again, soon, journal in hand, of course!