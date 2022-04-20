It’s been a long two years, hasn’t it? Who would’ve imagined in 2018 that we’d be where we are today?
One of the saddest things I see today is how suspicious and untrusting people have become. Neighbors, families, and even close-knit community groups have become polarized on more than one front. I, myself, have experienced unease, almost to the point of “hermitizing.” Oh, there are some groups that have become stronger together, but I see and feel the purposeful distancing in the community.
Long ago, the sense of community was much stronger than it is today. Neighbor looked after neighbor. The extended family lived close together, each generation having a vital role in the overall function of the family unit. The young did the heavier work, plowing, planting and looking after livestock. The youngsters helped where they could, and the older folks kept the home fires burning, looked after the very young, and did what they could in the home. It wasn’t always harmonious but to one degree or another they all looked out for one another. What happened? I’m not sure, but I think all the modern conveniences and a sense of entitlement began to pull this sense of community apart at the seams. It became harder to make a living on the family farm, so many men went to work elsewhere, even though their hearts were with their land. Kids were shuttled off to long days at school and our older folk were put where they could be looked after. People became too busy to look in on a neighbor and there was no time to be involved. We paid others to grow our food, and to do it as quickly, efficiently, and inexpensively as possible. We didn’t notice how badly we were losing touch with that which sustains us.
I think if one waits long enough, the truth will come to remind us of where true north is. Sometimes it takes a crisis to bring us back to center, to the importance of simplicity in our daily lives. I’m grateful that the opportunity to try again is there for me.
Gardening together is a good way to strengthen relationships and roll back the cloud of unrest. It’s a proven fact that playing in the soil is good for you in more ways than one. It is it healthy for your body and mind, and it’s healthy for the soil that grows the nutrient-filled vegetables we need to stay strong. I’ve noticed a big movement toward homesteading, raising some livestock, and growing gardens, which makes me smile.
What if you’ve never gardened before? Where do you begin? How do you know what to plant or where to plant it? What if you fail? I believe anyone can learn to grow food and be successful at it if they’re willing to ask questions and follow the guidance given. You don’t have to do a big thing. A couple of pots with veggies you enjoy growing close-by will help you learn, and then maybe you’ll be encouraged to try more next year. Somewhere around you is a person, probably a “senior” like me, who’d love to help you along. If not, there are so many good books and videos on basic vegetable gardening. For even more encouragement on growing your own or knowing where it’s grown, look up online “Food Inc.” If that doesn’t convince you ... well. As far as failing, you may, but you’ll learn too. Next time you’ll know what to do. No time, or space, to make a garden, but you’d like to help with one? There’s probably someone close by who loves to garden but can’t anymore. You could help each other by sharing labor, knowledge, and friendship. Check around and see if anyone has a garden plot they aren’t using, or could use some help on, in trade for fresh produce. Offer your help in barter for some of the yield. In other words, if you can’t pay in dollars, be willing to pay in labor. Both people win.
I know things have been so unsure and sometimes scary, but I believe in the power of friendship, of helping one another, and the healing that can come from it. It doesn’t matter how much you plant or whether it’s flowers, which feed our souls, or food that feed a hungry belly, it all plants seeds of kindness, and I think we could use a lot more of that.