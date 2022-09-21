I had a delightful time with the “Ladies of Stonecroft” this week. What a warm and pleasant group!
I spoke on leaving a legacy, by seeking out people — sustainable farmers, buying their food from local growers, and groups who are educating youngsters on use-and-care of air, soil, and water — who are doing their best to heal the damage done to our natural resources, and invest time, and money, in them. Then I opened it up for questions. Here are a few:
• Hydrangea — Why aren’t my hydrangeas blooming? As with most questions I get, I’ll give back a lot more questions! What type of hydrangea, does it bloom on old or new wood, where is it located, how long since feeding, is it mulched, when was it pruned? If you have a hydrangea, ask yourself these questions. There are several kinds of hydrangeas, and pruning time depends on whether the spring green comes on new or old wood. If it greens/blooms on old wood, the pruning would be right after the blooms fade, because the plant will set blooms for next year, after the bloom. If it blooms on old wood, it may be pruned anytime after the bloom finishes, because new blooms will come from the new growth from the ground. From there, you should be able to determine what cultivar you have. Feed early in the spring, with an organic granular, at the weepline, then fresh mulch, kept away from the stem/trunk. They prefer morning or dappled sun. Water deeply and infrequently. This should bring on a great flush of bloom next year.
• Tomato Blight — Why does tomato blight happen every year? I asked: determinate or indeterminate, do you rotate each year, mulch, overhead water, fertilize? Determinate = stops at a certain height, and usually has a single flush of fruit. Indeterminate = growing taller and taller the entire season, bearing fruit until frost. Tomatoes should be rotated to another spot in the garden, every year, because some of the diseases they’re susceptible to, can persist in the soil. Plot the garden for a 4-year rotation, so the plants will only be back in that spot the 4th year. No overhead watering, especially after the weather turns hot/humid. No air movement in addition to wetness, and bacteria always being present = blights. Mulching plants helps keep bacteria-carrying soil from splashing onto the plant/leaves, but late summer blight (which is what she’s dealing with) is a common issue after the summer environment hits. Clip off the dying, brown parts, wash your pruners, and toss the clippings. Feeding should occur, using a good organic fertilizer, when the plant begins to bloom. If anyone touching the plants, uses tobacco, they should wash thoroughly before being around them. Tobacco mosaic is another disease that can take out a crop, and can be passed by human contamination.
• Fruit Trees — What peach tree, or fruit trees do well here? This lady was from California, and was used to having the ability to grow tasty fruits. My answer wasn’t what she wanted to hear. Don’t plant peaches, apricots, plums, cherries, or even apples, unless you’re willing to spray and do maintenance from before bud-break, until after harvest. There are micro-climates in our area, where some of these fruits do ok, but growing season treatments are pretty necessary. The fruits that do well here are pears (we have Asian pears), bramble-fruits, figs (marginal), berry fruits. I suggested that she talk to Phillip Ottinger, at Buffalo Trail Orchard, to see what he’d recommend (but he’s in a micro-climate).
• Bee Balm — One is dying out in the middle, and one is doing great. Why? I asked where they were planted, what the watering routine was, if they were mulched. The one that was dying back, is planted in the shade; the other in full sun. Herbs like full sun, and not much attention. She thinks she might be overwatering, trying to compensate for the heat, and yes, they’re mulched. I told her to poke a hole beside the plant, several inches deep, and stick her finger in it. If it’s moist at the tip of her finger, the plant doesn’t need water. She has a lot of shade, so I recommended for her to look for plants that do well in that environment. Put herbs in pots and sit them in sunny places.
It was so much fun to meet, and answer these sweet ladies, and I hope I was able to help a bit!
Do you have questions about your plants? Email me!!