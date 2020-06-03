I’m often asked about lawns, especially from new homeowners or folks moving to our area — welcome! — and discovering the uniqueness of East Tennessee lawns. I’m going to just touch on the basics. Please, if you need more, email me and I’ll help you all I can.
Dethatching + core aeration + proper watering + correct mowing height + mower maintenance + no chemicals = healthy lawns, critters and humans. Modern lawns are a manmade concept. Meadows are natural. A healthy, deep rooted lawn will have a few weeds — and that word weed is subjective — and support insect life. However, neither of these are actually harmful to your lawn. The more chemicals applied, the more will be required.
What is “bad” when it comes to plants and insects? Well, just because we don’t know the value of a plant or insect to the overall picture, doesn’t mean it’s “bad.” First try to find out why something is there and what it does before you kill. Some folks try to kill all fungi because they don’t like what they do to their plants. In reality, without fungi — and fungicides kill both helpful and harmful organisms — plants will not do well. Again, figure it out before you kill.
A lawn isn’t a single plant, but is made up of millions of plants, growing too close together, arguing over who’ll get the compacted, overtaxed root space that they must share with the “big brother” trees and shrubs. They vie for air-space, oxygen, nutrients, while they deal with the shock of being cut too short with dull blades, and doused with harsh chemicals.
I bet you also know that lawns account for large amounts of time and money spent on chemicals, which then account for a large percentage of free toxins in our waterways, including drinking water for us and our livestock. Am I the only one who sees something wrong with this picture?
Back to dethatching: a process of removing dead organic matter from the surface of the ground. This is a good place to start when you decide to get your lawn off drugs. Thatch can harbor disease and questionable insects, and their progeny for next year. Removing and composting it breaks that cycle, and opens up the soil surface to sunlight and air. This may be done anytime you want to. I like to do ours when it’s obvious I have a build-up.
Core aeration, on the other hand, I do a couple times a year, preferably on soil that is slightly moist, so good long cores can be pulled. Coring (not spiking) cuts and pulls 2”–3”plugs of soil out of the ground, dropping them on the surface to break down and mix with organic matter. Coring relieves surface tension and compaction, opens the ground to sunlight, oxygen, water, nutrients, down to the root zone of the grass plants. It’s one of the hardest working processes you can do for your lawn.
Then there’s the matter of fertilizer and lime to raise pH. How much and when? We live in an area that is usually a bit acidic, and grass prefers soil a bit neutral. You may test if you wish. I prefer the Haney test (look it up). Lime (dolomitic, pelletized, 40# per 1,000 sq. ft) may be applied in late winter/early spring, preferably following aeration. Never apply fertilizer and lime at the same time, as they neutralize each other’s effectiveness.
No chemical fertilizer is ever used on our farm. We have automatic nutrient dispersers called chickens, ducks, goats, and dogs, and poop is best in my book, as its Nature’s design. If you’re going to use synthetic, I recommend a slow-release winterizer Be sure it doesn’t have any herbicides in it and apply early/mid winter, at half the recommended rate. Two weeks later apply the other half. As you get things in balance, consider not using any synthetics. It’s ok, really! Gypsum, as great soil conditioner, especially for clay, may be used whenever you wish. It doesn’t change the chemical structure of the soil.
Mowing: 3” to 3 ½” tall (I mow with the deck all the way up – about 4”) with SHARP blades, and never mow wet grass if you have a choice.
Watering: if you get rain, leave the water off. When you do water, it should be early in the day, infrequently and deeply. Fescue will go dormant when temps are consistently above 75 degrees, while Bermuda and crabgrass thrive in the heat. Weeds? Not bad plants necessarily, but that’s another column.
Do you have a problem I didn’t mention? Email me and let’s figure it out. I’ll wait here …