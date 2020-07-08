Today is in response to a great email I received from folks new to our town. Welcome, Tom and Joan Evans! They have a new construction and are a bit overwhelmed by our Tennessee soil. Rightly so!
People, lawns are not natural. They’re a manmade concept. Meadows are natural.
A healthy, drought resistant, deep-rooted lawn can be had without a lot of expense, and you’ll get a good work out to boot. And like a healthy body, maintenance is what keeps it strong.
Did you know fescue lawns will go dormant in high temps? Bermuda and crabgrass LOVE the heat! Fescue will look brown/dead, but for the most part, if it’s a strong lawn it’ll make a show when fall comes. Cutting it at 3 ½” — 4” (much shorter for Bermuda) high will get weed-heads and leave lawn grass as much leaf surface as possible. This also aids in soil temperature, and erosion control.
Dethatching and coring, once a year, does a world of good! Dethatching combs out rotting matter (it’s not grass clippings unless you let them pile up) from the base of grass plants, where insect eggs/larvae and weed seeds hide, as well as mold spores. Now sunlight, air and nutrients can get down to the soil surface. Pick up debris and compost it.
Core aeration, not spiking or slitting, is the ticket. Coring pulls 3” long plugs of soil, depositing them on the ground, opening the soil to receive water, nutrients and oxygen in the root zone of the grass. It aids in soil erosion by creating pockets that slow the flow of water. Surface compaction or tension caused by expanding roots, rainfall, traffic, etc., is relieved. Organic matter mixes with worn out soil before settling, carrying nutrients with it.
Instead of herbicides, I prefer to continually build the thickness and health of my grass, allowing it to crowd out the weeds. Did you know that some things you might consider weeds are actually good for the lawn? And diversity is good for everything! So put the chemicals on a high shelf; you’ll rarely use them. Maybe never!
Tennessee soil tends to run on the acidic side. Adding dolomitic, pelletized lime at 50# per 1,000 square feet keeps the soil closer to neutral, where lawn grasses do their best. Take care to keep it out of landscape beds where plants like it a bit more acidic. Lime should not be applied at the same time as fertilizer; they cancel each other out. Schedule lime applications for January and June, leaving at least a 30-day gap between fertilizing.
Gypsum is the ultimate natural clay-buster, soil poison/toxin neutralizer, and all around good soil conditioner. It neutralizes dog urine spots, areas with salt burn from winter de-icing, and many other chemical spills. It should be applied at the same rate as the lime, but do it 6 mo. later, in March and September, for example. It can be applied at the same time as fertilizer without any negative effects. Gypsum may also be used in flowerbeds as it does not change the pH. Also you may use it anytime you’re neutralizing toxins.
Any way you slice it, everything needs water to live. One inch of water (soak) per week, early in the day, is enough to keep things alive. Just so you know, we don’t water the lawn ever and rarely water the garden. The above practices keep the ground covered and good roots in place. We wait on the rain . Gray water – any used household water, which doesn’t contain caustic/toxic detergents – is a great way recycle water you might not think about, from washing or cooking vegetables, rinsing out a cooked cereal pot, old coffee, dish water, even bath water.
I like to use pond water or water from the aquarium. It’s loaded with organic nutrients, the plants thrive because they get what they need and I get to save on the water bill. We’ve also got dirty water from the billie-barn, from the tubs the ducks use, and the chicken waterers. We catch rainwater when we can because there’s no water better for your plants.
There are folks who try to make lawns look like brain surgery. It isn’t. My favorite motto: simplicity. You don’t need all that. Also, follow Nature’s lead and you won’t go wrong.
Oh, and when you meet folks who are new to our area, welcome them, and ask if there’s something you can help with. Take ‘em a cake. It’s what hospitality is all about!