“… brother Tom asked me to get you to recommend for his home in SC, a fast growing shade tree with small leaves. His subdivision is new, with sandy soil and no original trees left and relatively small spaces between homes.” -D. Fusarini, Maryville, Tennessee
First, it doesn’t matter where you live, the observation and assessment process is the same. Knowing current conditions and exposures will go a long way toward helping you not make costly impulse buys.
There are several conditions to consider before selection: sun or shade; wet or dry; poor soil or loamy; close to foundations or specimen tree; color; shape of tree and leaf; understory or canopy tree; a hardy plant or one that will need constant spraying and pampering to be healthy; evergreen or deciduous. How about utilities, above or below ground? If it’s a new construction you’re already dealing with poor soil conditions, unless you hauled in topsoil, because they sold yours!
Careful observation of conditions before you pick a tree, will save you years of frustration.
One thing to avoid is a monoculture of the same plants in large numbers. Diversify! Sameness begets insect and disease issues. It’s like a smorgasbord for them. A deciduous tree is fine but figure in an evergreen as well. They can both be small or large. It’s up to you. Do you mind raking leaves? Pruning? Dealing with tree droppings? Does it matter how fast/slow it grows? Will high wind be an issue? What if it’s a species that will eventually bring its roots to the surface of the ground, such as maples? No, you shouldn’t cover them with mulch. They come to the surface because that’s their nature.
“I have enjoyed and learned from your column since you started it! I wonder if you have an answer to a non toxic bug repellent that will not hurt the bees and that I can put on my hibiscus. The beetles have eaten them up the past 2 or 3 years before they’ve gotten the chance to bloom.” -JC Moore, Greeneville, Tennessee
I’m right there with you in protecting our pollinators. It can be very difficult to control pest problems without injuring bees. Hibiscus, which is especially hardy, is a favorite of several pests including Japanese beetles.
The first line of defense is plain old soapy water, applied after the bees go to bed. Another really gross method is to blend up the bodies of Japanese beetles, make a “tea” out of this, and spray it on the plants. It’s pretty effective for some folks.
Neem oil is another good one to use but application time is important. Read the label. Essential oils, mixed with water, have been used effectively.
There are several products on the market that claim to be “pollinator safe.” I haven’t used them. If you choose to try, please read the whole label first.
Diatomaceous earth is a good one too, but it will kill any insect that gets it on them. It’s fine sharp edges cut the bodies of any insects and they dry out.
I, personally, try not to spray, but when I do, I start with soapy water. I usually am ok with the results. Also, my chickens and ducks are passionate about eating bugs! You may find the options too risky to your bees, and decide to let it be a “sacrifice” plant.
”What vegetable won’t grow/produce in pots?” -J Jenkins, Greeneville, Tennessee
I’ve not found one yet. Even potatoes and root crops will do great as long as you have the soil, the drainage, and sun exposure right. I know folks who grow everything in pots.
I think the biggest thing to watch would be the watering in the middle of summer. Containers will dry out very fast. You may need to water twice a day. One way to help conserve moisture and regulate soil temperatures is to plant herbs or low-growing things around the base of the plants. You can harvest them as well.
Keep the dead parts picked off, harvest in a timely fashion, and if you smoke, wash your hands before touching the tomato vines. There’s a disease called tobacco mosaic (yes tomatoes are cousins to tobacco) that can be transmitted by you.
I appreciate all our readers and every single question. They’re read and answered with great consideration. Please keep writing your comments and questions!