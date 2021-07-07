The month of July is several things in my world. It’s our anniversary (Happy #7 bebe!) and my birthday, and it’s part of the year I dislike the most. I think it’s soapbox time!
Mother Goose … Grimm’s … Beauty and the Beast … London Bridge is Falling down … Ring-a-ring-o-rosies — pocket full o posies -ashes ashes … remember these? Way back when, we read, sang, or jumped rope to these rhymes which seemed sweet and merry. The songs were fun, and the stories were dreamy. Why? Perception. Exposure to adult teaching.
It had to be real, right? I mean, after all, the adults in our lives wouldn’t tell us untruths … would they? I challenge you to look these songs, rhymes, and stories up, and yes, many of them are based on horrible truths, which have been marketed into entertainment.
Why am I telling you this? Our world today is filled with contortions of truth, and we teach this to the young people. Something about human nature compels us to reach for the prettier, more comfortable version of events. Like reaching for the shiny, artfully done, and amply marketed toxins, easily available to us. And free info on any of the products with helpful folks to assure you they’re safe. It frustrates and disheartens me. It causes me to lose faith in humanity’s willingness to look beyond the obvious.
Folks, a poison — “-icide,” “toxin”, “death-maker,” etc. — is still a killer. So many have raised the cry “We don’t know what the COVID shots are really capable of,” while they carelessly and liberally apply herbicides such as 24-D, glyphosate, pesticides, fungicides, illegal sewage, old machinery leakage, and so much more, to the very land they depend on for the health of the food for their family and animals. The funny thing is, we are seeing the effects of these pollutants everyday, right now. Is this not “straining at a gnat and swallowing a camel?”
It’s taken us decades to get to this place, with the damage we’ve done to our most vital resource: the only planet we can survive on. Have you ever checked out the natural history of the United States? The story of the soils, abundance of the prairies, the huge herds of animals, the clean mountain streams, filled with life, the dense old-growth forests, and the way the Native Americans respected it all? Probably not, because it would take too long, and what’s the point, right? History doesn’t matter. That was then, this is now. Wrong. It’s all connected. We’re all connected. And we might have to take a hard look at what we did to the people who lived here before us. No! Too painful. My Mama used to say “He’d rather stand on a chair and tell a lie as to stand on the ground and tell the truth.” This is today’s society, and in our laxness, we buy the lies. It’s easier.
If you never get anything else out of this column, get this: fact and truth are not the same (look it up). We are responsible for what we know, individually, and for what we teach others. Years ago, I taught what I’d been taught, and believed to be correct. How I wish I could go back and unteach! I try, through my current writings, to unteach and teach what I currently know. If you look back through history (the unpopular but factual), you see how “truth” was molded to fit the need the power struggles, the haves vs. the have-nots, and how it shifted thru the ages. “Truth” changes. “Facts” do not.
A big critical fact right now, is that we’re killing ourselves through our treatment of the air, the soil, the water, the lives of all living things. Will we continue to ignore, remain uneducated about the matter, fight the facts because it’s “tradition,” follow in the footsteps of wrong actions, be willingly misled because the facts are too scary?
What can we do? Learn the facts. Find a mentor who understands the implications of what we’re doing to our life-source – Earth. Begin small. Stop doing that which kills and begin to heal, one step at a time. This is no fairytale, and if we don’t change the ways, we impact the soil, the water, the air, there won’t be anyone here to make up stories. Ask questions. Read the boring labels. If you find words you don’t understand, look them up.
It’s high time!! The responsibility is not on someone else.