You love being outside but you hate the mosquitoes. I think everyone agrees on this point and there have been hundreds of “sure-fire” repellents invented, right?! Mosquitoes have been around for 100 million years and are very adaptable. They’re so adaptable that they’ve diversified into 3,000 very different species worldwide, with over 170 species identified in North America. Some prefer frogs, others mammals or birds. Believe it or not, humans are not their favorite bloodhost, especially in temperate climates like ours. The ones that inhabit the southeast seem to prefer herbivorous mammals and birds. They bite people when they are short on choice.
Mosquitoes stay close to home, usually within a mile of their breeding ground, and they develop from egg to adult in 4–7 days, feeding on organic matter in their nursery. The female – the biter – must have blood for development of the eggs. They do not feed on blood. They actually eat flower nectar and decaying matter such as thatch, compost, etc. The female lives about 3–100 days, the male 10–20 days.
Many seem to think ponds, lakes, etc., are the major breeding grounds for mosquitoes; and you’re right, they can be found there, but the pond life, especially fish, usually take care of the larvae before they become adults. Common mosquito breeding grounds are outside containers, flowerpots and their saucers, temporary woodland pools, stumps or trees with cavities, irrigation ditches, uncovered rain barrels (cover with a fine mesh screen so rain can get thru), bird baths (empty often), stagnant water in the gutter or downspout, wells and cisterns (cover them), and old tires (these seem to be everywhere!).
Mosquitoes have poor eyesight, and rely on body heat and scent to find their target. They have a compound eye with a blind spot separating one eye from the other, so they can’t see until they’re about 10 feet away. Even with that, they don’t see well. Very sensitive thermal receptors at the tips of their antennae can locate blood near the surface of the skin, and high humidity increases this ability at least three times.
Fact: Mosquito related diseases kill more people than any other single factor. They are carriers of malaria, yellow fever, dengue fever, and in the U.S., transmitters of several types of encephalitis. Those that carry encephalitis seem to prefer bird bloodhosts. One species of mosquito, originating in Africa, is most often used in laboratory research, is a known disease carrier and seems to be attracted to omnivorous (eats anything) bloodhosts. It’s comfortable living indoors, can be maintained in an artificial environment, and is active during the day when lab techs are working. Although it is a popular choice for research, it probably doesn’t represent the mosquitoes in your backyard.
In addition to sight and heat, from 100 feet away a mosquito can smell us, honing in on the carbon dioxide we exhale. CO2 is also given off by plants as well but the response is to the concentration, in combination with host odor, the scent being followed upwind.
Nothing has proven to work on all species. Mosquito traps, foggers, pesticides, smoking coils, DEET, citronella, Avon Skin-So-Soft, all have varying reports of success. Plants, such as marigolds, sweet basil, sassafras trees, have been used over the years. Ammonia water sprayed on the lawn seems to be a good repellant (remember they feed on thatch and organic matter). Insecticidal tea made from pennyroyal, fleabane leaves, garlic, and various other herbs are also used. One thing that does not work is a bug zapper. The insects that die are mostly beneficial ones. ... not good. Thousands of moths, butterflies and other pollinators are killed each night, while only a few curious mosquitoes get killed. Ironically, the UV light actually aids the mosquito in finding water to lay their eggs in. When UV light is reflected off water it’s polarized, like sunglasses, allowing objects to be seen more clearly.
Foggers are ineffective, expensive, and environmentally harmful. Sprays are nonselective, killing everything in its wake. Coils contain pesticides. Mosquitoes build up immunity to pesticides in about 6 generations – about 2 months – so more and more pesticide is needed/used. Citronella (essential oil of citrus plants) candles and smoke seem to work as long as one stays in the smoke.
What can we do? Eliminate standing/still water, make sure gutters drain well, drain any stumps/tree trunks that hold water, etc. For still fountains/ponds there’s a product called “Dunks,” harmless to everything but mosquito larvae.
Again, they were here first, so I suppose we just do our best to survive them, so slap away.