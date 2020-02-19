I don’t get it, really. How can anyone sail through time with no thought to how his or her behavior will affect any other soul? Yet, that’s exactly what today’s corporate America — and most of humanity — does. Something simple, like a plain old tractor, has been driven into a frenzy, seeking “more is better”… when it really isn’t. Farmers who jumped on that “magic carpet” ran straight to the closest tractor supplier, and went into more debt than their rational minds could grasp.
“I must do more.”
“I must grow bigger.”
“I don’t know how I’m gonna pay for this.”
Small farmers were driven out of the farming field because they couldn’t keep up with the “big boys.” It’s sad. The “big boys” are just as stuck in debt and uncertainty. The more they pursue, the less they connect with brother farmers. I remember a time when all farmers in an area would stop to help a friend in trouble. The entire cycle is filled with sad, lonely people.
No matter what we do, all things are connected. Actions of one will impact the other. All lifeforms — even the ones we hate — are needed to keep a balance here.
The good news is we can get off the band wagon! Nature had it right all along. Less interference is better. So some things we humans have a hard time with — patience and observation — is front and center. If you think about life as a whole, and how it thrived without human intervention, it gets easier to see how simpler is better. Not only on the front end, where the costs strangle a dirt person, but on the back end as well, where we can see the Earth is self-healing and life coming back to desolate places.
When we understand that nothing functions outside of the other parts, the error of our former thoughts glare brilliantly. Oh, we might blame it on the advertisements, the media, the loss of profit. But what it boils down to is a life that has driven us faster and faster, until we forget to check and see if the claims are true.
Do more inputs = better profits? Is dousing with chemicals a healthy choice for life consumption? Should our animals be genetically engineered to fill-the-bill, while other less obvious traits are dumped in the process?
Case in point: Did you know there’s at least one strain of vegetable that has been genetically engineered to the point that it doesn’t recognize the essential signals in the soil for nutritional uptake? Yes, signals. Plant roots have an entire network below the soil, which communicates need, availability, sources, trading, and so much more. This is where nutrients are processed and received. This hub includes insects, bacteria, fungi, and other lifeforms. Amazing! When we walk on the soil we’re walking on a bigger world of life than we can see above ground.
I have a list of farmers I consider my “rock stars.” I’d rather be talking to or following one of them as any rock star on the planet. These guys were pushed against a wall. They were going to lose everything. Lack forced them to do nothing to their land … and they began to see life, health and diversity. They were amazed, then followed what they observed in nature, and things changed for them. Today they’re very successful and teaching these simple yet profound principles to anyone who’ll listen.
The beginning for all us dirtfolk is the soil. It must have life and health. If it’s on life-support, it’s up to us to revive it. The thought is, this soil has been mined and drained forever; now I’ll give back to it. No tilling, no ripping, no disturbance. Lots of whatever will rot and add humus and life! Follow nature’s lead. Death brings life. All dying matter gives its energy back to the soil from which it came and more life comes forth. That’s the way our planet works, my friends. There is no life without death.
So, get rid of your implements, tillers, rippers, diggers, and all manner of soil-disturbing tools. Put that money back into a diversity of cover crops and watch what happens on your place. You’ll see life! Birds, pollinators, predators — yes, you need predators — and blooming plants you never expected.
We don’t have a choice. Not if we want a place to live. Come … let’s do this together!