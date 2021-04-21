“I have a dilemma … my yard is shady and damp; grass won’t grow! I have moss everywhere and I can’t get rid of it! What am I to do?” — L.O., Greeneville
When I was a kid, I’d walk the path, thru the woods, from one grandparent’s house to the other, and I loved seeing the earthy smelling soft, puffy mounds of moss. When I looked closely, I could see the differences. Some were long and loose, others tight and compact, a lot like different varieties of shrubs. Mosses fascinated me and still do, but I understand.
I know from where you sit it seems like a dilemma, but the truth is you’ve got a good thing! First, a yard isn’t a prerequisite for grass, and there’s nothing natural about a lawn…it’s a manmade concept, not Nature’s. Secondly, why not let the ground tell you what it’ll support … and it seems to be telling you moss will work. I know lots of shade gardeners who’d love to have your problem! I’m actually working on a mossy area now.
The benefit of moss: it requires so little. The ground should be moist but not soggy. You may fertilize with weak solutions of fish emulsion but no fertilize is actually needed. Many shade-loving perennials, annuals, and even trees will thrive in this space. You can easily add other mosses to thicken the cover. Weeds are seldom a problem in a thick, healthy bed of moss, and it mulches itself. No mowing or trimming either. It’s verdant green in winter. It’s beautiful!
When making a mossy area, be patient – it may take years to get that soft mossy look, as moss is a slow grower. Note the type of moss growing in your yard … there are many different kinds; some grow on rocks and some on rotting plant matter. It’s best to stick to what grows on or close to your yard.
To add new moss, clear the area of debris, grass and weeds. Rough the soil surface so the plants can come in good contact. Harvest moss after a good rain; it’ll lift in large pieces better. If you’re harvesting from a patchy area, rake it and collect from the rakings…and take some soil with it. Place your pieces on the rough soil and press firmly into place, even stepping on it to make contact. You may have to anchor it with twigs or landscape pins until it takes. Water well and regularly; not a lot of water but don’t let it dry out or it’ll go dormant.
You can even get moss to grow on shady rocks or porous containers by making a moss “milkshake” and painting it on. The plan is to coat the object with a thick coat of moss spores where they’ll attach and grow. A slurry is made up of a bunch of clean moss pieces and buttermilk or yogurt. If you need more information, email me. One of the favorite ways to do pots that look many years old, is called hypertufa. Look it up. I’ve wanted to make these planters for years and just haven’t gotten it done yet. If you try it, let me know. I’d love to see yours!
If you feel you must get rid of it, and grow grass, then get rid of the favorable conditions – compacted soil (maybe mature tree roots), constant moisture, heavy shade, and low pH. This could take longer than just establishing a healthy colony of wonderful prehistoric (400 million years or so) plants! And grass doesn’t like any of the above conditions, so it will be an uphill battle to say the least.
Plus, will you lose the shade trees you love? This should be taken into consideration before embarking on such a chore. If the roots of an old tree have set up housekeeping with a bunch of mosses, who are we to say differently? See, that’s the thing about Nature, which has been around way longer than you and me, it’s gonna win the battle of species and space. It would be better that we watch, learn, and follow.
I believe you need to read the soil, and follow its lead. You’ll be much happier and wildly successful in your “dirtfolking.” Things in Nature have indicators and Nature flows with that. Moss is one of those.
I’m a firm believer that we won’t win against Nature, ever, so it’s best to find the flow and get in it. Join me and find the beauty in what is already growing.