I’ll never cease to be amazed at our species, and the ways we see things, even when they’re not correct.
Humans will fight to the death over the smallest things: ideas, dogmas, traditions — when, in reality, those same hard “facts” have only been around for a few decades. Our beliefs in our right to dominate the planet, to use it as we see fit, and that it’ll always bounce back, is a fantasy. Unless you can see that if there’s any bounce-back, it’ll be many, many lifetimes — much longer than you and I will be around. What insecurities festering inside us, blind us to the obvious, in favor of tradition?
For instance, the lawn. It’s been around forever, right? Nope! Closely shorn grass lawns first emerged in 17th century England at the homes of large, wealthy landowners. While sheep still grazed on many such park-lands, landowners increasingly depended on human labor to tend the grass closest to their homes. Did you read that correctly? Wealthy people + servants to tend to everything = trying to impress. That was a time of “free” labor, through indentured or enslaved people. Before that, it was up to Nature and the livestock, and that made pastures and meadows, made up of a diverse mix of plants that fed and sustained insects and wildlife.
What we have evolved to today, is a mono-crop (single species), that’s addicted to chemicals, for its health and vitality, and it needs an obscene amount of water. Whole industries have grown up around the “fact” that these man-made sheets of green, must have constant feeding, toxifying, and we have bought into it! People will go into debt for irrigation systems, fertilizers, “icides”, and whatever else it takes for that green monster to impress. This doesn’t even take into consideration what these chemicals do to the natural resources we must have to survive, or how it affects life downstream. Folks, this isn’t part of the “American dream,” but more like the nightmare that’s bringing illness and death. This is not only to what’s above ground, and downstream, but also to the essential life beneath the soil, where the true food factory starts
Nature seeks balance. Humans seek control. So, how would Nature do it? Fire all the lawn companies, and disconnect the irrigation. It’ll take some time for the system to balance itself, because it’s taken time for it to get into this shape. Become an observer of your slice of earth. Pioneer “weeds” will come first, depending on the depletions of nutrients. Be ok with that. Allow what is natural to your ground to come alive. The only water will be rain. The only seeds will be what’s in the natural seed bank. The only fertilizer will be what rots and is dropped by critters.
What about mowing? Why don’t you drop that gym membership, and get involved with your own mortgaged piece of the pie? Mow your own yard! What a concept! Set that deck as high as it’ll go, and leave it there. Mine is at 4 ½ inches. Only mow when you’ll be clipping off about 1/3 inch of the tops. I mow only when there’s enough rain, and if none is forecast, I don’t mow. At this writing, I’ve not mown for 5 weeks. The environmental conditions are putting enough stress on plants, and mowing will only add to that. My diverse mix of plants, are mostly green, where my neighbors’ yards are brown. Roots are strong, and they’re taking care of each other, as well as the birds, insects, and small animals that need food.
You know, folks complain about why we have no quail anymore, or why the hawks seem to only want the chickens, or why the butterflies don’t come anymore, and my answer is simple. Humans, in their constant pursuit for control, have mowed out the fence-lines, the ditches, the meadows, and taken away habitat and food sources for these creatures. I don’t like it when a hawk gets my chicken, but I understand. Nature provided food, shelter, and sustenance; and humans have done everything we can to destroy it.
No, this hasn’t been going on forever, but our tiny, finite brains think that our lifetime is forever, and it isn’t. What we have managed to do, in about four generations, is everything we can, to destroy that which we must have to survive: clean air, soil, and water. Can someone explain that logic to me?