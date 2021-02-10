OK, last week I told you I’d go over the bad traits of fine-ground black mulch, so here goes.
First, the purpose of mulch is multi-fold: it regulates soil temperature and moisture, smothers weeds, protects roots of desirable plants, feeds soil life (which in turn feeds the plants) all while allowing oxygen to get into the roots. Oh! If it looks good, that’s a side benefit.
Fine-ground wood mulch begins to settle not long after application. If it dries out it will then repel water, rather than soak it in. Don’t believe me? Lay a trickling hose on an area of this kind of mulch, that has dried out. Check it in 15 minutes. You’ll find the water didn’t soak in to benefit plant roots; it ran off. Because it’s black it attracts and absorbs heat, and the heat of summer causes the root zone to become too warm, rather than be kept moderate, which causes more plant stress.
A note on sourcing: source your landscaper or yard person. If you’re simply hiring for what they charge, you get what you pay for. If they don’t know these things I’m sharing, pass them by. If you care about the longevity of your landscape plants, you’ll mulch but you’ll do it correctly.
Another big pet-peeve of mine (regular readers have heard it many times) is “gopher-hole” mulching. You don’t have to go far to find great examples of this. This is where mulch (usually the fine-ground stuff) has been piled and mounded up around the woody stems and bark of trunks, and it looks like a gopher-hole.
My dear reader, Trees and shrubs are living things. The woody stems and/or trunks are the skin of the plant. It’s there, just as your skin, to be a protective barrier to disease, insects, etc. What would happen if you put a bandage on your finger and never took it off? Moisture and bacteria would get behind it, setting up irritation, which then would turn to infection and your finger would probably rot off. A trunk or woody stem is the same.
When you pile that mulch around them, and it settles into place, it sets up all the right environs for vermin, insects and moisture retention in the wrong places, and rot begins. Also, because tree roots breathe, and you’ve piled a mountain of mulch over them, they will begin to invert and grow upward toward that easily available moisture and oxygen. I’ve seen grown trees, blown over in a windstorm, who’s roots were turned up-side-down, growing upward.
Some of these trees fell on the house, doing a lot of damage, which could’ve been prevented with something as simple as correct mulching.
When mulching woody stems or trunks, the mulch shouldn’t be more than 4” deep, and it should be pulled away from the trunk about 12” (yes, leave the ground bare). Never pile ground up mulch against the trunk! Is there any exception to the mulch rule? Yes! Pine straw can be piled as deeply as you want. Bark chunks are pretty safe as well.
So, the old maple tree has roots sticking several inches above the ground, and you don’t like the way it looks? Did you mulch them away? Did you notice the roots got even taller? And they will because the nature of that tree is to have surface roots, and it’s usually bare under the canopy.
Know your trees. If you’re about to plant something, understand the natural habit of it, and if you don’t like what you learn, don’t plant it. If it was there when you came, make the best of it; large flowerpots filled with pretty things can be tucked into the heaved roots. Pine straw can be blanketed heavily over the roots without causing additional growth. Still can’t deal with it? Have the tree cut down … and see how much you’ll miss it’s cooling shade.
In my humble opinion, the health of the plant is much more important than what the neighbors, or HOA thinks. And it’s always mine and your responsibility to know our yard, or else we should buy a condo! Don’t allow a fly-by-night landscape mulcher to make the decisions about the health of your invaluable trees and shrubs. And as far as esthetics go, it’s way down the list of importance when it comes to life.
Next week I’ll continue to harp on mulch, and bad landscape choices I see made all over town, and ways we can avoid making them.