Yes! You need to do it!
“How much? What kind? Where do I get it?”
You know, mulch is a simple fix. It’s anything that rots. Most people want something that’s esthetically pleasing as well as functional, and that has been the death of more trees and shrubs than I care to think about. I have great disgust for “gopher holes.” Not the animal kind but the kind made by humans because they don’t know how to mulch!
The best mulch? Totally objective, however I hope to steer some of you away from things that kill. The always popular “midnight mulch” is not good. It’s too fine and hard to maintain. It creates a slick hard surface when it dries out and water will run right off of it instead of penetrating. It looks good the first week, but the problems start when you get into the heat of summer.
You have irrigation? The problems get thicker. That finely shredded wood bark (and all its secret filler components) settles in around stems and trunks, creating an environment where fungus is a happy camper, as are soil bugs. You’ll never know until the damage is done, because what matters to you is how it looks right now. You wouldn’t believe the calls I’ve had over this.
My favorite mulch? Pine needle straw. It can be piled as deeply as you wish because it won’t impede airflow, nutrient and water penetration, and it won’t create moist dark areas where insects and disease can set up housekeeping. The next best, in my opinion, is anything in big chunks, no matter what the bark. Once leaves, pine needles, and bark die, the acidity changes and everything becomes pretty much neutral.
Leaf mulch is great, as long as you know where it came from. I’ve gotten it and it’s been filled with pieces of metal cans, cigarette butts, and whatever people wanted to pitch in. I love to drive down Irish St. and pick up the bags of leaves they all set out!
How about composted manure? Cow, horse, etc.? I think it’s great if it’s been lying in a rotting state for a long time. Then the seeds of things you don’t want sprouting have been composted and won’t be a problem. Again, I’m a big fan of poop, so if you can get it, and it’s not “done,” put it someplace to “finish.”
What about wood chips just ground up? They’re perfect for pathways, right now. They’ll smother out whatever is under them. They’re not a good choice in the garden because they’ll take all the nitrogen and other nutrients to break down the wood. I did this years ago and had the worst garden ever. Wood chips are fabulous, but they need to break down.
Why does mulch matter? Nature decided on the use of mulch long before we came along! It regulates the temperature of the soil — neither too hot or too cold — so the plants aren’t continually stressing. It regulates the moisture levels so the plant isn’t drowned or cooked. Around here in summer, cooked is a very real possibility. It suppresses weeds, and works on relationships between the soil and the plants.
Some don’ts: black plastic or landscape fabric. Yes, they’ll block this year’s weeds, but after that all bets are off. They smother roots and soil insects. They provide no soil improvement. Once roots are imbedded, while trying to come up for air, it’s destructive to try to remove them. Please don’t use weedblock, landscape fabric or plastic, unless you’re trying to kill a section for cultivation.
There are drawbacks to almost every kind of mulch. It’s our responsibility to learn before we use. What we want is not as important as what the plant needs. Learn the need before buying the plant!
When making a landscape plan, it includes knowing the needs and trying to meet them. If you can’t, please pick another plant! A shade-lover won’t thrive in all day sun. A blooming shrub probably won’t bloom in a heavy shaded north exposure. You won’t get fruit off of a heavy north apple or pear tree. A vegetable garden located in the shade, won’t yield what you expect from a pepper, tomato, cucumber, or melon plant.
As agrarians, dirtfolk, it’s our responsibility to know what a plant needs, based on what it takes for thriving. Just as we don’t want the impossible asked from us. We shouldn’t ask the impossible.