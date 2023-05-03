Have you ever wondered why humans crave the outdoors?
Why do we plan and anticipate and are giddy about a camping, or hiking trip, or a trip to the mountains or to the seashore? It can be anything outside and away.
I love sitting by a crackling, smoky fire, listening to the night sounds. A spectacular sunrise or sunset can take my breath.
How about wading in a creek, or climbing a tree? Lying in the lush grass watching clouds float by and picking out shapes, or watching meteor showers on a dark night, or maybe even the fireflies flitting silently by.
There’s something deep inside each of us that seeks out nature and all her mysteries. It may take us back to childhood memories as we older folks, lie on a blanket staring up into the black, twinkling abyss. I’m sure you can name a multitude of experiences of being in nature, and coming away feeling better, both mentally and physically.
Even before the pandemic, gardening was one of the number one activities that folks did. Since then, it’s become a necessity to grow a garden, for many households, but I’ll wager that before the summer is over, those “have-to” gardeners will be able to look back and see how much the puttering and hoeing did for their mental state.
Gardening doesn’t have to be vegetables only. In fact, a healthy garden also grows beautiful things. Many seniors, like myself, get joy out of seeing what comes up from the seed bank.
For many this is as far as they can get toward becoming immersed in nature. The comfy chair under dappled shade, sitting in the middle of the blooms, where the gardener-of-the-heart can soak in the buzzing, flitting, fragrance, and breeze. Memories flood the soul and nature carries you away for a bit.
The medical world has begun to recognize the essential part nature plays in overall health, from childhood right on through. Somehow, in the last 50 years or so, we’ve slowly lost touch with this wonderful medicine, and it’s outstanding value to our physical, psychological, sociological well-being.
Of course, science has to give it a name. It’s called immersion in nature. Sounds like a nice warm bath, doesn’t it? And that’s exactly how I see it. I know personally, how the hamster-wheel of modern life can cause one to forget to set aside time to just be in nature. Whether it’s a lunch break in a park, a walk on a wooded trail, or sitting at your picnic table and watching the most awesome sunsets, these are small doses of nature during our hectic week.
Everyone will have a different idea about what this immersion will be, and that’s good because there’s no one way. For hubby and me, we can sit and watch the chickens and ducks doing their thing, or go to the pond and watch the catfish thrash the waters as he tosses in feed, or watch the sheer joy the dogs have when they get to go to the pond. I love to sit by a noisy stream and write. He loves to go sit under a tree in the woods and call wildlife. These are small bits of immersion.
Being outside in wide open spaces, or in a deep cool wood, or standing on the seashore, or at the edge of the Grand Canyon – these all remind us of how small we really are, and in that we may be humbled enough to feel our cavernous deficit in immersion in nature. If we listen with our souls, we can feel the nourishment of nature flowing into us. I hope it causes a deep hunger for more.
It’s not just feeling our world around us that we’ve become separated from. It’s also the other lifeforms that we share the planet with. Today it seems to have become us-against-them, and they’re the enemy to be killed. How wrong that is!
Every life form on this planet has a job and is vital to the whole. Every insect, fungus, and critter are here right now, for a reason, and just because we don’t know the reason, doesn’t make it any less so.
Humans are supposed to be the higher species, which conscripts each of us to learn about the lives we share space with, and dislike. Is a bear in your yard? Did you build your house in his territory?
Let’s immerse ourselves in nature, really, and see how it begins to heal us. I’ll bet we’ll want more!