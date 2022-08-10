What amazes me the most, is that people treat the concept of “no-till, no dig” like it’s new. It’s not. It’s been around for many decades, formally, and in Nature, forever.
Let’s think about it for a minute. Nature doesn’t give the example of tearing up the ground every year. Instead, its layers upon layers of rotting matter feed the life in the soil — which feed the roots of that which shelters and feeds us. It’s balance, not control.
Michael P. asked questions which inspired this column. He wanted to know the correct order of starting and maintaining this process, so here we go.
This is the best time to start a no-till garden for next year, because it has all fall and winter to become a viable planting area. I’ll suggest a method that’s worked well for us.
Mark/flag the spot you want the garden. It needs all day sun, good drainage, and air-flow. Mow the grass as short as possible, in that spot.
The next step is controversial with purists, but my opinion is, if it’s going to rot, I want it to rot right here. I use all scrap mail, catalogs, magazines, cardboard. I have a garden hose close by, to keep the paper from flying away. Layer/shingle the paper products over the area, pretty thickly, leaving no gaps. Wet it down, as needed. Continue until it’s all covered.
I have a lot of barnyard waste, so that goes next, until I run out. Topsoil will be next, if I have it. Then we use a very thick (6” +) layer of very old hay. We scout the area for bales lying in fields and hedgerows, and ask for them. The older, the better.
Now, I wait for the fall/winter weather to meld these items to the ground. What happens next is too cool! Worms love the paper, and break it down well. Rolly-bugs are toxin-eaters, and will munch their way through anything that’s rotting. When these munched products get to the soil, the microbes and fungi take over, and continue the breakdown. Rain, snow, freezing temps, will all aid in this process. By the time planting time comes, there should be a very nice planting place for your veggies.
Hopefully, you’re looking at a root zone of about 10-12 inches. We usually put more rotted hay, early in the spring, so it’s good and thick.
How do you plant through this? I poke holes for seeds, and disturb as little soil as possible, for rooted plants.
What are some of the benefits of this type of planting? The thick layers act as temperature buffers, whether hot or cold; they also will hold available moisture long after bare soil has given it up. Even heavy rains will soak in to this area, replenishing the water table, and be available when it’s hot and dry.
Why not use weed-block? It’s not natural. I feel that if it’s on the ground, it should be feeding the soil life. It’s not just about preventing weeds (which aren’t all bad, by the way). It’s about protecting roots, providing a favorable environment for life under the surface of the ground, which makes nutritious food available to us. Weed-block also blocks oxygen and nutrients from roots of plants, and long-term use can cause starving roots to invert.
Remember: Humans seek control. Nature seeks balance.
Your garden will “eat” everything you put onto it, so what do you do then? The layering of organic, rotting matter is feeding the soil life that feeds you. The paper step shouldn’t have to be repeated, yet I have, on excessively abused soil. Year after year you’ll continue to add rotting matter – kitchen scraps, dead things, fish innards, straw, hay, grass clippings, old sawdust, and this will be for as long as you garden. The soil will get better and better each year.
I’ve been beaten up by “purists” who say “No ink! No staples! No tape!” I have found my soil critters LOVE the glue on the tape. I know there are fungi and soil insects that metabolize toxins. Before I plant, in the spring, I go around and pick up all the cleaned strips of tape, and whatever “foreign” objects I find, and discard. I’m simple. If it rots, it’ll rot right here, instead of the over-filled landfills. I’m responsible for them as well, and so are you.
We’re in a rebound ecosystem. We’re dealing with generational abuse of our planet. Mine stops with me.