I got a couple emails lately that were hugely accusatory, even inflammatory! The attack was directly aimed at moles. “They eat everything! ... dig up my whole yard … destroy my flowerbeds …. eat my expensive bulbs … cut down my baby fruit trees!”
Ahem! No. They. Don’t. Moles are one of the most nondestructive critters that run the subterranean. Moles are 99% good. They eat mostly white grubs, which eat the roots of your grass and perennials. They aerate the soil, and leave free fertilizer. Yes, they heave the ground up in their pursuit of grubs. Just step it down. Would you rather have the grubs, which beget Japanese beetles, Chafer beetles, and more?
Moles travel in the places where tunnels have already been made, when they can. Yes, they can do damage to a cultivated lawn, but then you know I’m not fond of lawns. If you want moles to go away, they’re like any other wildlife. They’re following the food. Use “milky spore” to get rid of the grubs and the moles will go away. I promise. There’s no need to trap, poison, kill them for any reason. Moles are not rodents. They’re doing you a favor.
The real culprit is much more evasive and cunning: voles. Rhyming name is first clue!
Meadow voles, relatives of lemmings and hamsters, can grow to about 6 inches long with a 2.5-inch tail and usually weigh about 1.5 oz. They can swim, and use vocalizations and stamp their feet to protect themselves from predators and can become aggressive when trapped. The meadow vole consumes 60% of its body weight each day, eating grasses, sedges, seeds, tubers roots and the occasional insect. Under the cover of snow, the meadow vole may girdle trees and shrubs, consuming the inner bark.
Breeding occurs year-round. Females begin mating within 25 days of birth and have litters of 2 to 3, but sometimes as many as 9. With a gestation period of only 21 days, pastures can quickly be overrun by voles. They love bulbs and tubers like tulips, etc. They love to girdle young fruit trees. If you’re baiting them, you’d use the same as for mice: peanut butter and seeds, not insects or earthworms.
Like so many other “natural aggravations” voles cycle in and out about every 3 – 5 years, and mild winters encourage that upcycle. Voles are the plant-eaters, the root destroyers, the bark peelers.
On to another accusation and assumption:
“If I spray my yard really good with insecticide, will I get rid of the frogs? I know they come for insects, so if I kill the insects, the frogs will go away, right?”
Short answer: No. People, I’m so embarrassed at how little we seem to know about the natural world. Everything in nature, is connected. It all has a purpose, whether we know what it is or not. And do we teach our own ignorance to the next generations? What an appalling thought.
We need the frogs! They’re so much more sensitive to the toxic environment than we are, the proverbial canary-in-the-mine. Frogs eat tons and tons of mosquitoes as well as other insects, and I for one, prefer frogs to mosquitoes. We don’t get to choose what we like and don’t like about nature. I’m deathly allergic to poison ivy/oak, yet I know it’s value to wildlife, so I’ll deal with it. I have friends who can die from a bee sting, yet they have colonies of honeybees because they know the necessity of pollinators and they love the honey.
Our lives, as a race of humans, are not about what we do/don’t like, what’s ugly/beautiful, what smells good/bad. We live on an enclosed planet. There are no outside resources. So, if the biological world has a balance, and all it takes is observation, patience, and tolerance, let’s do it! I don’t see this as any different than what we should be affording our fellow humans. I mean, at this point we all live here …terra firma … Earth. In 1964 there were 3 billion people. Today we’re approaching 9 billion. In less than 60 years! Yeah, I’d say by the way nature works, there’s a “come-uppance” due.
I’m really begging all of you: Please consider the consequences of your actions. Especially when it comes to anything with the tail-end of “icide” in it. If it doesn’t affect your family directly, it will eventually touch the family of someone you love. Be proactive. Leave the poisons on the shelf. Become an observer, patient in your approach, slow to act. Join me in being a solution … not the problem.