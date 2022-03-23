“Live simply that others might simply live” — Gandhi
“I remember my grandma having a real outhouse … with an old catalog hanging on a rusty hanger next to the “hole’ … no TV … no internet or cell phone … but lots of love and plenty to eat from the garden.” This is part of a conversation I had with a nice 30-something fellow this morning. I too, remember the outhouse, catalog, and simple abundance. As Daddy said, “We were poor but we didn’t know it.” Times may/may have been tough but folks understood simplicity, living close to the land, helping one another and those who were unable to help themselves. They worked hard and lived off the fruit of their labors. What has happened? Where has the concern gone? The essentials of treating our natural resources with respect (because they are what sustains every one of us), and treating others as we wish to be treated, seems to have flown the coop. Tough times cause people to take stock, pare down the extraneous, and serve others for the joy of giving back. So much good can come from these tough times if we will let it.
How do we take care of our own, be our brothers’ keeper, and keep our community strong? Sustainable agricultural living is a good place to begin. What does that mean to you? Greene County is largely an agricultural community so the potential is huge. Sustainable living can provide a more profitable income for farmers while producing locally grown meat, dairy, and fresh produce for their neighbors. This in turn promotes stability in communities and connects people to people in an ever-widening net of helping each other. Maybe one has a garden patch but is unable to work it, while a neighbor may love to grow a garden, but has nowhere to do it. What about someone who wants locally grown meat, eggs, or cheese but doesn’t have a place to have animals, what can he offer? He might barter with the work of his hands and the sweat of his brow; repair of a roof in trade for a half of a beef, or help build something, in trade for a summer’s worth of produce. Other side benefits include eating healthier foods equals better health, a stronger sense of community, and new friendships forged. When people connect, the job gets done, and needs are met, even for those who are unable to contribute, such as the elderly, sick, or shut in.
The connection between the natural cycles of life, healthy air/soil/water, and our overall personal well-being are obvious to the attentive gardener. Sustainable agriculture includes good stewardship of the land and really paying attention. Improving and protecting the quality of the soil helps in erosion control, increases yields, and raises nutritional levels in food produced. It lowers the negative impact on all our natural resources, including wildlife, and air/soil/water quality. Our dependence on non-renewable resources – such as fossil fuels, synthetic fertilizers and pesticides – will be reduced when we begin to practice the “less is more” principle. Use things readily available, such as manure and compost, to improve the quality of the soil. Try the “no-till” method of planting. Plant tried-and-true east Tennessee proven winners. Ask some of the old, successful, “close-to-the-earth” farmers how they do it, and learn from them. A hundred years ago we didn’t have all the man-made products to help us grow and yet there was plenty food. Maybe simple is better?
Building a sustainable future starts with a healthy relationship with the environment immediately surrounding us. It also depends on the community becoming interdependent and learning to reach out to each other, to ask for help as well as offer it. One standing alone is far more vulnerable, far weaker, to the inevitable storms. If you have life skills, teach them to those willing to learn. The children – our future – need to know how to protect the resources, help others, work honestly, and survive. We all need to reacquaint ourselves with the timeless values of modesty (contented simplicity) and thrift (not wasting). Our pioneering ancestors understood and practiced these principles. It is time we take up the challenge and practice our own preaching, for the good of all … don’t you think?
COVID has birthed a concerning way of thinking about others, “it’s them or me.” No! Without them there is no we. I suggest we begin to look for what we all have in common, then function from that platform. We’re all the same.