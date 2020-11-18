The older I get the more I like perennials!
Another great question came the other day. How to start growing edibles that come back every year. The one she was most interested in was garlic. I’ll just touch on others. Now is a great time to put out garlic, horseradish, asparagus, if you can find the starts. I have garlic and horseradish to share if you’re interested. Email me!
Ideal conditions for a garlic bed, or any of the plants, start with well-drained loamy soil, preferably rich in organic matter that gets a minimum of 8 hours of sun a day. Don’t try to establish the bed over mature tree roots because the tree will win! Keep the area free of weeds, as garlic won’t thrive with root competition.
This is a good time to plant garlic, with the hope that it’s warm enough for the roots to have time to get established before a hard freeze, but cool enough that the heads won’t break through the soil before winter. The planting method is up to you; single or double rows, intensively grouped as in square foot gardening. Reading directions always helps. Just keep in mind that the closer they grow, the smaller the yield.
There are different kinds, flavors and sizes of garlic to choose from, so do your homework. Buy your garlic heads from an established seed supplier with reputable disease-free stock, not from the produce isle at the grocery. Actually, a lot of produce at the grocery has been irradiated, so it won’t germinate anyway. True seeds are grown for the purpose of reproduction and have been cold stratified if need be.
Shortly before planting break the bulbs apart into cloves (the little guys that break from the cluster), setting the smallest cloves aside for use in cooking. The larger bulbs will produce a good sized bulb by the end of the growing season.
Once planted, you can mulch the bed, to conserve moisture, moderate the temps, and inhibit weeds. Garlic likes an even temperature, not the freeze/thaw cycle nor the extreme drought/heat. A thick layer of hay or chopped leaves is recommended over grain straw, which might host a certain wheat mite that also has a taste for garlic.
If you find your garlic in bloom next year, snip the bloom off so the energy will go into the bulb…unless you want to produce your own seed. If that is the case leave them in place until harvest, then dry them separately from the bulbs. Those bloom snippings are delicious in soups and salads. Use them just like regular garlic cloves.
To help the bulbs be ready for harvest, stop watering the bed a few weeks before you expect harvest; plants should be about half brown. When the tops die back (mid July – mid Aug) inspect a few bulbs in the ground by scraping away the soil. Ideally, you’ll pull the bulbs when they’re a good size and the “wrappers” are still tight; if the bulb is not well wrapped and the skins not intact it will not keep well.
Growing garlic is a little like growing asparagus. It seems like a lot of work the first couple years but the yield is well worth it! Patience will produce a bounty for years to come.
Speaking of asparagus, not only is it tasty but it’s pretty! Once established, it’ll seed and you’ll have babies all over, so be sure to remove seeds. To start an asparagus bed, do just like you do for garlic. When the hole is dug, make a little mound of soil to sit the “spider” (roots) on, then firm the soil around it all and water in. Don’t harvest the tips for the first couple years. Let the energy go into the plant. About the third year watch for tips thicker than your finger, and enjoy!
Horseradish is so easy! Again, the bed should be like that for garlic. Dig a hole deep enough to sit the root into. Cover, tamp, and wait. If you have problems with pests on your cabbages, or any of that family, those same beetles will eat your horseradish leaves too. Watch for them and hit them early with Neem, insecticidal soap, or make your own concoction out of soap, oil, pepper juice, and whatever else you think may deter. Spray often.
Springtime is fun just watching to see how many of the perennials poke their heads up, and early tasting is fun as well!