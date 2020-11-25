This scene is played out over and over: someone walks into the local big-box garden center and their attention is immediately caught by a beautiful plant. This plant has a colorful tag with very important info on the plant’s growing requirements but the tag is ignored. It’s the perfect plant for the front walkway, no matter what the needs are. Plant is purchased, planted ... and is dead a few months after the 1-year warranty is over.
The person decides: A.) the plant was bad; B.) the dog next door peed on
it one time too many; or C.) they have a “black thumb.” Sound familiar? Problem is all three answers are wrong. The plant was healthy, the dog is on a leash, and there’s no such thing as a “black thumb.”
I mentally assess above scenarios in my drive-by observations of landscaping; poor plants in various stages of demise. I think to myself, “if these folks would read the tags, find out a little about the plant, and follow good practices in prep and maintenance, they’d be so much happier.” Let’s go over a few tips to bring smiles instead of frustration.
Know your plant before you buy. The tag has great info: zone, water and sunlight requirements, spacing (how big will it get?), and more. Following this tag will help a lot. A good practice is to steer clear of impulse buys (a.k.a. that beautiful plant that’s just right); walk away and come back later. If it’s a good idea now, it’ll still be a good idea when you’ve thought about it.
Give a lot of thought to sticking with native plants because they are adapted to local conditions and will require less from you, and they perform just as nicely as an exotic. What does exotic mean? Not native. In other words, it’s “not from around here.” It will probably require more maintenance than you’ll be happy with, or it’ll die a few years into its new residency. If you know the plant from experience, and you still want it, go for it.
Soil, where the plant will live, should be prepared before the plant comes home. Digging a hole and sticking a root-ball into it isn’t planting; it’s condemning the plant to a losing struggle. Digging a hole and filling it with potting soil isn’t planting; it’s creating a bowl of loose material, where water will collect, stand, and drown or rot the roots.
Proper soil prep is digging the hole in the right spot for the health of the tree. It should be the depth of the root ball in the container, and about twice as wide, to allow for proper filling later. If the soil is predominantly clay, you might mix in a bit of looser bagged soil with the clay, but never replace the native soil. If its “bad” for the tree, pick another spot. The plant has to live in that soil a long time so it needs to adapt. Correct plants for the site is so important, even if the plant you should use isn’t your first choice.
How about having a plan, and doing a few minutes of research before you even go to the garden center? It doesn’t have to be elaborate. Do a quick sketch of what you want to work on. Draw in all that’s already there, and then decide on new additions based on what you found out in your research. It’s not hard these days, to look something up and learn about it. If you’re not sure what to use, ask someone you know who understands plants. That’s not usually the person loading the mulch into your car.
Thanksgiving, on the calendar, is tomorrow, but our thankfulness should be all the time! If we’re able to visit and share time with loved ones, that’ll be awesome. If not, feel the thankfulness anyway. Think good thoughts in their direction while you eat your turkey pie alone. You won’t be the only one alone!
For all the good and wonderful people in my life, for my critters, for the roof over my head and the warm bed I sleep in, for family I love dearly, and most of all for my sweet hubby, I’m grateful! I’m grateful for each one of you. Find some “grateful” in your world. Let the folks you cherish, know how much they mean to you. Look someone in the eyes and say “I love you”…”thank you for all you do!” You’ll be amazed at how much joy and satisfaction you’ll get from giving.
Happy Thanksgiving!