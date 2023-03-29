Driving around town I see so many trees that have been topped, and it makes me sad. I understand the power company has to keep lines free of interference, but the problem doesn’t start with that kind of trimming. In neighborhood yards, it begins with the day the tree is planted.
Humans tend to be guided by their impulses, or some wonderful memory, when it comes to buying, and placing a tree. We expect that plant to grow as fast as we want, in the shape and direction we want, with little thought of how much space it’ll occupy when it’s grown. Plant it and forget it, right? Trees are hauled home in a big bucket, or roots wrapped in burlap, and from there, no one really knows what to do with it. Never be guilty of this. Before that tree is ever purchased, know where your utilities are, and where the power lines run. NEVER plant under the power line! That tree might be a 4-foot stick right now, but it’ll grow, and become one of those ugly chopped off trees.
As with most things in today’s whirlwind life, we simply don’t take the time to think about the tree; what it needs, what we want it to do, where it would do best. Do you know the difference between a container-grown and a ball-and-burlap tree? How do you know if the roots are healthy, or if they’re ingrown and root bound? How deep should the hole be? What goes in that hole? Will the roots grow into the septic or underground lines? Should it be staked?
Plants are like people; they have preferences. Oh, they may survive our ignorance, but they won’t thrive. Some trees will survive anything, and we call them weedy, scrubby trees.
Begin with a plan. Know what kind of tree will do well where you want to plant it, how big it’ll grow, and what problems it may be prone to.
It’s a good idea to dig the hole before you bring in the tree. It should be the depth of the soil on the root-ball, and 3 times as wide, to give room for back filling. Having the hole right, will save taking it in and out, damaging the roots further. If you choose ball-and-burlap, understand that up to 95% of the roots are left in the field where it was dug.
There are very few of these that I recommend. A container-grown has the possibility of having been in that pot too long, and the roots have become ingrown. Pull it out of the pot and check the roots before buying. They shouldn’t fill the container. That growth pattern is hard to change. If I’m buying, it’ll be container grown or bare root (dormant), and I won’t buy one that’s too big for me to handle. Ball-and-burlap usually come with a cage around the roots, which needs to be removed, along with the burlap and twine.
This process alone, can pull the roots away from the plant. Roots need to be handled with care. When the tree is sitting at correct height in the hole, begin to replace the soil that was removed (not bagged products), packing and tamping well. When about half filled, water it in well. This will bring the roots into contact with the soil. Continue filling until the tree is firmly planted.
Don’t put soil any further up the trunk than it was originally. Water again. If you stake, don’t leave it in place longer than 6 months. If you mulch, don’t put it against the trunk. No trimming or fertilizer now. Both will begin in a year. Water as needed the first year. If the planting process is successful, you’ll see new growth when the weather is right.
This is a brief description of planting. If you need more on any of this, please email me, and I’ll help.
Trees are valuable assets to a home, in several ways, and we should take care that they’re tended with knowledge of their needs. That includes proper pruning, and topping is not that. Topping is often done to shrink the size, or lessen the wind-wall, and yet topping makes these issues much worse, as well as weakening the tree. As with anything, there’s a better way to accomplish the objective.
Don’t hire a tree-trimmer who isn’t also an arborist. Trimmers are great at topping, but not so good at understanding why they shouldn’t.